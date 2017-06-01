THURSDAY 06.01.17

Mayte Garcia discusses and signs “The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The late singer’s first wife shares an intimate, candid and revelatory look inside the personal and professional life of the artist. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

FRIDAY 06.02.17

The Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, presents its annual production of “Radio Revue of 1938,” featuring old-time music and radio shows in a church fundraiser, starting with a reception at 6:23 p.m. and the performance at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Performers include Willis Horn with “The Silent Gun,” Betsey Strong in “Girl Pilot” and Jack Page as a foreign correspondent. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for students and $25 for families. Call (626) 398-1232 or visit neighborhooduu.org

SATURDAY 06.03.17

Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, presents the off-Broadway musical “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, two different versions of the same relationship told through song, opening 8 p.m. Saturday and continuing at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays through June 18. Tickets are $25 for adults in advance, $30 at the door and $20 for students and seniors in advance, $25 at the door. Visit lineagepac.org.

SUNDAY 06.04.17

The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, hosts the Angeles Ballet Academy’s 25th anniversary celebration “Mixed Show,” with academy students showcasing their talent in everything from jazz to tap dancing, hip hop and contemporary at 2 p.m. A silent auction is included. Tickets are $38. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

MONDAY 06.05.17

The Intuitive Movement Jam is a free-form eclectic dance event offering the chance to dance to your own muse without judgment, alcohol or small talk from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Farnsworth Park, 568 Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. No experience is needed and there are no steps to learn. The first visit is free with a printout of the website home page; admission is $10 thereafter. Visit imjam.net.

TUESDAY 06.06.17

Will Ryan & the Cactus County Cowboys play their brand of Western music in an upbeat show at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

WEDNESDAY 06.07.17

Foothill Unity Center’s salon concert and art show features violinist and pianist Dr. Adam R. Kendall and a special duet with violinist Dr. Samuel W. Chung, starting with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, wine and a no-host bar, followed by the concert from 7 to 8 p.m. at Santa Anita Race Track’s Chandelier Room, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $65 each or $120 per couple. Call (626) 358-3486 or visit foothillunitycenter.org.

THURSDAY 06.08.17

The Blue Guitar, at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents Mark Towns Flamenco Fusion starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club.

The Rubik’s Cube is a 3D twisty puzzle. Learn the beginner’s solution method memorizing only a few algorithms.