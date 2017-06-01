The mother of a Pasadena teen shot and killed by an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer in Arcadia on Friday said she does not believe the officer’s version of the events.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Darius Smith, 15, was shot and killed by the unidentified customs agent during a robbery gone bad with a replica handgun.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. after Smith, and two other boys — who have not been identified because they are minors — exited from the same Gold Line train as the officer in Arcadia at First Street and Colorado Boulevard and attacked him from behind, demanding his money at gunpoint.

“Detectives have learned that an off-duty Customs and Border Protection Officer was walking along the sidewalk on 1st Street south of Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, when he was suddenly attacked from behind by three male subjects.” said sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Caroline Rodriguez.

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“One of the subjects hit him in the head several times while another subject pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his property.”

The customs agent shot and killed Smith with his service revolver. A 14-year old teenager was also wounded at the scene, and a third minor, also 14, fled when the shooting started. He was arrested a short time later at a nearby home and remains in custody.

The customs officer suffered some bruising to his face according to police.

Deputies said they will review footage from surveillance cameras on the train and at the stop to corroborate the custom officer’s story.

A replica handgun was recovered at the scene according to Rodriguez.

“I’m hurt,” said Smith’s mother, Reshawna Myrics in a tv interview. “I’m hurt! I’m hurt, I’m hurt. I’m hurt. You all robbed me to the core. I got to go back and tell my other three that one of them ain’t coming back no more.”

Family members have started a fund for Smith’s memorial services. As of Tuesday morning they had raised $2,647. For more information, visit youcaring.com/dariussmith-834928