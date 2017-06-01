Think of a string ensemble and what normally comes to mind is a group that just plays the classics. At Boston Court Friday night comes the Friction Quartet, a group that might change some views on those perceptions.

The foursome has sought to expand the string quartet repertoire and audience for adventurous contemporary music through commissioning composers and performing in underserved schools and communities. The group has participated in a variety of prestigious competitions, including the second place finish in the 2016 Schoenfeld International String Competition and quarter finalists in the 2015 Fischoff Competition. The quartet also took second place in the 2015 Frances Walton Competition and participated in the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival.

A look at their repertoire list is revealing. It includes works by composers including Marc Mellits, John Halle, Missy Mazzolli and Ravel and, interestingly, also features songs including “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga and “Toxic” by Brittney Spears.

Visit frictionquartet.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, $20 for students. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.