1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jun 2 @ 1:00 pm
Free movie matinees screen a 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “Fences” (2016).
6:00 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Jun 2 @ 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm
A guided tour visits highlights of the museum’s collections, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 7:45 p.m., included with museum admission of $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, free for members, students and[...]
6:00 pm Red Hen Press Garden and Poetry ... @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Red Hen Press Garden and Poetry ... @ Pasadena Museum of California Art
Jun 2 @ 6:00 pm
Red Hen Press and the museum host Lisa C. Krueger’s Garden and Poetry Walk, as part of the venue’s 15th birthday celebration. The all-ages event invites the public to explore the museum, participate in arts[...]
7:00 pm Brand Library Plaza Series | Big... @ Brand Library & Art Center
Brand Library Plaza Series | Big... @ Brand Library & Art Center
Jun 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Friday | JUNE 2, 2017 | 7:00 PM Brand Library Plaza Series Big Butter Jazz Band The Big Butter Jazz Band is dedicated to playing New Orleans traditional jazz. Back from the times when jazz[...]
7:04 pm The Friction Quartet at Boston C... @ Boston Court Performing Arts Center
The Friction Quartet at Boston C... @ Boston Court Performing Arts Center
Jun 2 @ 7:04 pm
The Friction Quartet performs everything from Lady Gaga to Adams, in performances going beyond what is expected from a string quartet, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $30.
