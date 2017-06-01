2,215 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

10 people were killed and 40 others injured when a bomb exploded at an ice cream shop in Baghdad. According to Fox News, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

12 people were killed and 45 wounded when a car bomb exploded outside of a retirement home in Baghdad. According to CNN, ISIS was responsible for the attack.

2 people were fatally stabbed on a train in Portland when they came to the aid of 2 Muslim women that were being verbally assaulted. Jeremy Joseph Christian was arrested in the attacks.