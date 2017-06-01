Located amid the socioeconomically challenged region of Northwest Pasadena, the students of John Muir High School face numerous hurdles as they make their way through life. According to the public-school-ratings site public-schools.startclass.com, more than 80 percent participate in the free or reduced-cost school lunch program, while the school ranks in the bottom 10 percent in the state for SAT performance, while the school itself receives an overall ranking of 4 on a scale of 1 to 10 from Smartclass.

But hope for a brighter future is starting to bloom at the campus, as an innovative program called Muir Ranch has taken root.

The agricultural entrepreneurship effort— in which students learn all aspects of business from planting crops and flowers through their sales and distribution—started in 2011 as a food-growing program. It has evolved into a rapidly expanding supplier of exotic flowers for businesses, weddings and special events throughout the surrounding cities that is generating $100,000 in business annually.

Led by former farmhand and Los Angeles Unified School District garden resource specialist Matthew Baron, who prefers to be called by his nickname “Mud,” Muir Ranch is an offshoot of Baron’s agriculture class at the school. Frustrated with the lack of funding and attention given to school gardening programs in Los Angeles, he was inspired to move to Muir by a facility specialist there named Shirley Barrett, who now serves as the Ranch’s administrator.

“I wanted to find a school that had a lovely historic past and has a lot of challenges that come with poverty and race and class,” says Baron. “I’d been offered a school site in Compton, but Pasadena has extremes of both poverty and affluence while Compton just has poverty. It didn’t seem I’d have the right resources for the kids there, and I wanted to make this the best school garden program in the country.”

The idea for a campus garden was originated on a small scale in 2009 by Doss Jones, a now-retired science teacher and alum of the school. Baron notes that there were “only a couple beds of plants, struggling to survive” when he met Barrett two years later.

That initial encounter came when he was hosting a regular series of giveaway events in which he would donate “a couple hundred thousand plants” to school garden programs from a demonstration farm site he supervised in San Pedro. He recalls Barrett arriving at one giveaway “with a 14-foot truck to load up,” and the two quickly struck up a friendship over the fact that Barrett’s vision of the Muir campus “extended beyond being just asphalt and concrete.”

Baron and his initial group of student Ranch workers first attempted to grow and sell food crops to school cafeterias, but found that the opportunities were extremely limited by the state’s educational bureaucracy. Having long specialized in growing and selling exotic flowers in his other endeavors, he decided to switch the focus of the program with resounding success.

“The focus on flowers puts us in direct engagement with caterers, weddings, and galas, makes it more appealing to the kids,” says Baron. “I pick the genetics, the variety, and the minimal growing conditions for the flowers, but the kids do really beautiful things with them, and we just sold $4,000 worth of flowers the week before Mother’s Day.”

Under the $250,000 annual budget, which is raised through a combination of public and private funding including a $25,000 contribution from Miracle-Gro, the student workers earn $10.50 an hour for up to 30 hours each week, including a seven-hour Saturday shift. Once the flowers are ready to market, they are sold weekly at the South Pasadena Farmers Market as well as the Saturday morning farmers’ market at Pasadena’s Victory Park, with proceeds channeled back into the program.

The Ranch also has a growing base of “subscription” customers who purchase fresh flowers weekly for their homes and businesses, including Jones Coffee and AltaEats in Pasadena. This year marked the first time they supplied flowers to the Rose Parade, via the Miracle-Gro float, and Baron just closed the program’s first $10,000 deal — to create floral “hats” that will be placed on the heads of 1,000 random attendees and possibly some performers at the upcoming Arroyo Seco Music Festival.

Their wedding-flower business is also starting to thrive, due to the fact that flowers purchased from the program are tax-deductible.

One satisfied customer on the wedding front is Hollie Loson, a Pasadena resident who had her flowers supplied by the Ranch for her 2014 wedding. She was so impressed by the results that this past January she joined the Ranch team as a part-time marketing advisor to help them expand their reach and orchestrated a special showcase for wedding industry professionals and event spaces at the school in April.

“Over the last couple of years, they’ve been hired to do a lot of events and Mud was tapped out by all the hats he was wearing, so they took me on to sell packages for the students,” says Loson. “I have a history in sales, and I talk to the brides, we invite them to the Ranch, and they have a meeting with our lead student designer. We talk about their inspiration, look at photos and if they hire us, we execute whatever is in their floral package on the day of the wedding.”

While the focus on flowers puts the students in contact with a broad array of local businesses and puts money in their pockets, the program has impacted one particular student in a much greater way. Manny Garcia started with the program in 2013, and found he enjoyed it so much that he became the lead floral designer.

He continues to work with the program now, while studying general-education requirements at Pasadena City College en route to attending a landscape architecture program in Oregon that will be funded by one of the clients he impressed through his work on the Ranch.

“I was getting in trouble regularly at school and was told I was failing and wasn’t going to graduate,” Garcia recalls. “I was referred to this agriculture class to get an easy A and boost my GPA, but I really liked it and Mud taught me everything I know. I like that this is peaceful, and lets me get away from the usual routine I have at home. I love how the flowers don’t talk back. It’s relaxing.

Garcia also notes that the entrepreneurial aspects of the Ranch have proven invaluable.

“The program helps students gain some knowledge of real-life applications rather than McDonald’s or Jack in the Box, where they’ll wind up working if they don’t pay attention in class,” says Garcia. “A lot of people say just start somewhere, but entrepreneurship really opens their eyes to see if they sink or swim or not. You learn by doing in the real world, and this is a place where they can do it.”