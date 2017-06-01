Obstacles Overcome

Unstoppable Awards scholarship awards luncheon will honor two Pasadena foster youths

Two Pasadena foster youths will be among eight Southern California foster youths honored at the third annual Unstoppable Awards, to be held June 10 at the Brookside Country Club in Pasadena. The awards celebrate the achievements of students who have beaten considerable odds to graduate from high school while being in foster care, and each recipient will receive an “Unstoppable” scholarship ranging from $500 to $3400 to cover tuition and other costs for college or trade school.

Sadie Scott and Stephanie Diaz are the Pasadena-based recipients. The names of the schools they graduated from were not able to be reported due to state laws that prohibits the release of certain information about foster youth.

According to the California Department of Education, out of nearly 60,000 children in foster care statewide, only about 50 percent graduate from high school, out of which 10 percent attend college or technical school. Only three percent finish college.

The Unstoppable Awards are aimed at youth with average grade point averages of 2.3 to 3.2, in recognition of the significant obstacles that impact many transition-age foster youth, including multiple home and school placements and the resulting disruption in their lives.

The awards were founded by Dr. Anissa McNeil, an education consultant and former foster youth, and are funded by private donations. Applications are open to every foster youth in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino categories, with this year’s winners chosen from a pool of more than 100 entries by a panel of educators and child welfare advocates who evaluated their GPAs and essays.

Visit unstoppableawards.org.

Age-defying Athletics

Spectators encouraged to cheer on athletes at Pasadena Senior Games June 3 to 25

Nearly 1,500 athletes ages 50 to 90 and older will compete in the Pasadena Senior Games from Saturday through June 25. Of the 20 competitive categories from archery to volleyball, the most popular every year for spectators of all ages are track and field competitions and swim meets. Non-athletes ages 50 and over may participate in the annual 5K Fun Walk, held June 18 at the Rose Bowl.

“The Pasadena Senior Games promote healthy, active lifestyles that keep older adults young in body, mind and spirit,” said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center, which organizes the competitions. “I encourage everyone to come to these events and cheer on these remarkable athletes.”

Track and field competitions will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Caltech, 1200 E. California Blvd. The athletic track/field is south of the baseball diamond behind the Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, across the street from the main campus. Access to parking lots and underground parking is available via South Wilson Avenue, as well as a roadway off California Boulevard adjacent to the east side of the Cahill Center.

Track events include 400-, 800-, 1,500- and 5,000-meter runs, 50-, 100- and 200-meter dashes, 1,500- and 5,000-meter walks, a 1,500-meter power walk and a grandparent/grandchild relay. Field events include softball throw, javelin, pole vault, long jump, discus, shot put, triple jump and high jump.

Swim meets in advanced and novice categories begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, 360 S. Arroyo Blvd. Free parking is available in RBAC and Brookside Park lots.

Advanced swimming competitions include 100-, 200- and 400-meter freestyle, 50- 100- and 200-meter breaststroke, 50-, 100- and 200-meter backstroke, 50- and 100-meter butterfly, 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley. Novice meets include 25- and 50-yard freestyle, 25- and 50-yard breaststroke, 25- and 50-yard backstroke, 25- and 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard individual medley.

The non-competitive 5K Fun Walk begins at 9 a.m. June 18, and is normally open to everyone ages 50 and older, although younger family members are welcome to join them since this year’s walk is on Father’s Day. The walk will proceed around the 3.3-mile Rose Bowl Recreation Loop that encircles the Rose Bowl, and the entry fee is $15, with the registration deadline June 12.

Visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.