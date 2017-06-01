Eagle Rock resident Eric Kufs, who hashtags himself as “#streetsinger,” was a road dog for almost 20 years, singing and playing guitar with his high school folk-rock band, Common Rotation. These days he mostly works a circuit closer to home, juggling club dates with regular gigs at farmers markets, offbeat venues like LAX’s Bradley International Terminal (where he and a percussionist serenade anxious travelers), street fairs and neighborhood celebrations like Lummis Day (where he’ll perform solo this Saturday). Thoughtful and self-deprecating in conversation and engaging onstage, he says street performing helped him develop the skills that grab audience ears.

“For seven years I played Third Street Promenade [in Santa Monica] pretty much for a living when I wasn’t on tour,” he observes. “Instead of coming home and working at Starbucks or something, I’d play on the street for four to six hours a day for five to six days a week. … I have chops that I don’t think I had before I spent that much time playing.”

Playing solo has also allowed the J.J. Cale fan to indulge the soul and R&B inclinations seeded during his Long Island childhood, when his dad schooled him in Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Motown and Van Morrison. Those influences are evident whether he’s performing his own Morrison-esque “Same War,” delivering Nirvana’s “Come as You Are” as a mellow-grooving love song, or investing Webb Pierce’s “There Stands the Glass” with the smooth warmth that’s his vocal signature.

His social media streams often feature original songs commenting on political surreality, like “Fake News”: “I tell ya that news is fake/ At least that’s what I’m hearing from all the people who say I’m great/ Well up is down and black is white/ A smile’s a frown, day is night.”

“I’m like, Hey, let’s have fun with this ’cause it’s really dark stuff,” Kufs says with a laugh. “What’s happening? Alternative facts? Reality is in question, and we’re living in a post-fact society? I don’t understand.”

Kufs estimates he has almost 500 songs in his repertoire, including intriguingly rearranged pop hits, material from his 2013 soul album “The Long” and his recently released EP “Sense and Nonsense in Psychology, Part One,” made with bassist/producer Jonathan Flaugher and a full band. The latter will get a small vinyl pressing in July, with bonus material. Kufs plans to release another EP in September — not long before he and his wife expect the arrival of their first child.

“I really do enjoy playing live in front of people,” he says. “As much as there’s some societal or industry stigma [about] singing on the street with a tip jar, to be honest, I make a decent living playing music, and I’m completely grateful for that.”

Eric Kufs plays the Lummis Day Festival’s Café Stage, Avenue 50 at York Boulevard, Highland Park, at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Free admission. Info: lummisday.org, erickufs.com.theoldtownepub.com