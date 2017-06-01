BENJAMIN BOOKER, Witness

(ATO): 3 STARS

Booker’s gritty, unvarnished voice — equal parts soul, punk and folk — doesn’t always texturally match the music pivoting around him. But his lack of pretense makes it more compelling, whether he’s whispering over snarling guitar on “Slow Drag Under,” or angrily testifying to his own fear and self-doubt (joined by the redoubtable Mavis Staples) on the stirring, gospel-infused title track: “Am I going to be a Witness?” It’s the stirring highlight of an uneven album that gradually reveals its thoughtful depths before the specters of Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray and Black Lives Matter. Benjaminbookermusic.com

EDISON, Familiar Spirit

(Rhyme and Reason): 2.5 STARS

Song titles (“New York,” “San Jose,” “Open Road”) and lyrics (“Know that home is wherever our feet go”) suggest a footloose, questing spirit motivates this Colorado indie-rock trio. It’s an uneven set, with sometimes redundant lyrics, but multi-instrumentalist Dustin Morris (harmonica, mandolin, percussion, trumpet) and ex-Lumineers guitarist Maxwell Hughes craft edgy, emotionally evocative atmospheres for frontwoman Sarah Slaton’s glassy-smooth vocals, most effectively during the insistent “Civil War,” “Back and Forth” and the sprightly instrumental “Idea 5.” Playing Thursdays in June at Hotel Café in Hollywood. listentoedison.com

MAVIS STAPLES & FRIENDS, I’ll Take You There — An All Star Concert Celebration

(Blackbird): 4 STARS

This star-jammed celebration of the gospel-soul legend’s 75th birthday’s better than most such events, thanks in large part to an off-the-chain band steadied by longtime Staples guitarist Rick Holmstrom and a jubilant horn section. Amidst a diverse lineup — Gregg Allman, Ryan Bingham, Win Butler, Eric Church, Otis Clay, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Buddy Miller, Keb’ Mo, Joan Osborne, Jeff Tweedy, Widespread Panic— it’s no surprise that those with R&B backgrounds do best rocking the bedrock Americana material. Highlights: Glen Hansard’s soulful “People Get Ready,” Michael McDonald’s righteous “Freedom Highway,” Grace Potter’s sultry “Grandma’s Hands,” and Staples’ roaring duets with Bonnie Raitt (“Turn Me Around”) and Aaron Neville (“Respect Yourself”). Mavisstaples.com

JAYME STONE, Jayme Stone’s Folklife

(Borealis): 3 STARS

In this warmly produced acoustic set, the Colorado banjoist and his core touring band augment gems from Alan Lomax’s legendary field recordings with material uncovered by other folklorists and artists. Moira Smiley’s chameleonic vocals dip and sway through the seductive “Hey, Lally Lally Lo,” airily echo Stone’s James Taylor-like lead on the strikingly arranged “That’s All Right” and swell with gospel conviction during the beautiful “There is More Love Somewhere.” Uplifting and soothing. At Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica Tuesday, June 6. Jaymestone.com