A Pasadena police officer under investigation by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sold “off roster” guns on an online site monitored by federal agents for at least three years before authorities raided his Sierra Madre home earlier this year.

In one case, he may have sold a weapon online after the police chief asked a gun store owner to waive a 10-day waiting period. All told, Lt. Vasken Gourdikian received six letters recommending that he be allowed to immediately purchase several weapons from various dealers, including, a Colt Commander 45mm handgun, a .380 caliber Glock 42 handgun, three Springfield Armory handguns and a Glock 43 weapon.

It is not known if the dealers accepted the recommendation.

Each of the letters contains a line that explicitly claims the weapons will not be resold.

“The weapon that is being purchased will be used off duty and is not being purchased for resale,” the letter states.

The letters were signed by Police Chief Phillip Sanchez. The 10-day wait is usually used to conduct a background check of the buyer, it is regularly waived for law enforcement officials.

On May 21, 2015 Gourdikian received a recommendation letter asking for a waiver on the purchase of a Glock 43. However, seven days later, on May 28, Gourdikian posted a Glock 43 for sale on Calguns.net, a website for gun enthusiasts that allows private deals, some for off roster weapons that can only be acquired by law enforcement officials under certain circumstances.

“BNIB [Brand New in Box], please use PM function. Bad timing must sell. Will drive a reasonable distance from Los Angeles County, buyer pays the ppt,” the ad stated.

Another letter recommended Gourdikian be allowed to purchase an AR-15 assault rifle. The Glock 43 is not listed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in its inventory of weapons seized at Gourdikian’s home in February.

The glock is not the only weapon Gourdikian sold online.

On Nov. 5, Gourdikian — under the username vgourdik — advertised a 40-caliber Sig Sauer tactical operations weapons on Calguns.net, in a listing titled, “Sig Sauer Tac Ops, Pasadena, No ship/off roster.”

Gourdikian, who has been an officer in Pasadena since 1996, served as the spokesperson for the department since 2016.

In the listing for that weapon, Gourdikian wrote, “Other info: Weapon is bnib [brand new in box], never fired, been sitting in safe, off roster, no LCI [loaded chamber indicator], no mag disconnect safety comes with original box, manual, lock and [three] mags, restricted to 10 rounds capacity, plz pm [private message] for questions, will travel reasonable distance.”

The Pasadena Weekly could not determine the price that the weapon sold for because the price listing was updated on Dec. 7 to SPF, which means “sold pending funds.”

According to his profile on the site, Gourdikian made no effort to hide his work as a police officer, but never spoke specifically about his department. Gourdikian joined the site in 2013.

All told, Gourdikian listed weapons for sale on the site 19 times in 2016, sometimes just days apart. Several listings were posted during business hours, but it was not immediately known if any of the listings were created from the Pasadena Police Department or if he was working on those days.

Off-roster weapons can only be purchased by police officers. In order to sell an off-roster weapon, an officer must have a federal firearms license. Private transactions of weapons are allowed, but if the seller is operating as a dealer, or regularly selling weapons to make a profit, then the seller must have a federal license.

The Nov.5 listing is not the only time Gourdikian sold an off-roster weapon online.

On June 20, Gourdikian listed an off-roster Sig Sauer MK25 9 millimeter handgun, which eventually sold.

“Unfired new in box,” the listing reads. “With three magazines restricted to 10 rounds each. Must sell to fund other project. No LCI, No Mag Disconnect Safety. Plz PM for questions or comments. Willing to drive reasonable distance to facilitate sale. Sorry No Trades.”

In October 2015, Gourdikian listed an off-roster Colt rail gun for sale.

“All are BNIB [Brand New In Box] never fired must sell. The Colt Rail gun has ambi-safety. Please use the PM function. I am not interested in any trades at this time. I have added the pics of the rail gun and the TRP [tactical response pistol] full rail further below in the thread fyi.”

Gourdikian seemed to limit his weapons to nearby buyers, refusing to ship merchandise and offering to drive an undefined “reasonable distance” to complete transactions.

According to ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun, transactions across state lines must be processed by a seller holding a valid federal license in the buyer’s home state. The seller would also be mandated to undergo a background check.

In a report issued earlier this month, ATF officials listed 57 weapons removed from Gourdikian’s home during the Feb. 16 search of his Sierra Madre home. The cache included 34 pistols worth $27,900 and 23 rifles worth $23,500. The weapons included a close-quarter combat pistol valued at $3,800 and a semiautomatic rifle valued at $2,000. At least 18 of those weapons were off-roster guns.

The notice does not reveal what laws the agency believes were broken. Part of the ATF’s mission is to investigate the illegal possession and sale of firearms.

ATF officials have refused to comment on the investigation.

The Pasadena Police Department did not take part in the search of Gourdikian’s home.

According to Pasadena Public Information Officer William Boyer, Gourdikian remains employed but is currently out on paid leave pending the results of the investigations by the Police Department and the ATF.

The ATF denied a request by the Pasadena Weekly for a copy of the federal search warrant under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

After the notice listing Gourdikian’s name and the items removed from his home was made public, the Weekly filed an appeal on the basis that the ATF notice revealed the name of the person under investigation, his address, and implies the reason for the search, which would be contained in the search warrant.

A person convicted of unlawfully engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license is subject to imprisonment for not more than five years and could face a $250,000 fine.

It is also unlawful for any person to make a false statement on a firearms transaction record, ATF Form 4473, when acquiring a firearm.

A person is prohibited from claiming they are the buyer or a gun is being transferred to them if the firearm is acquired with the intent to sell or is being acquired for someone else.

Conviction on making a false statement on a federal firearms license could lead to a 10-year sentence and a separate $250,000 fine.

On March 31, the ATF sent a memo to police chiefs and sheriffs in Southern California informing them that the agency was concerned about law enforcement officers buying and reselling guns in what could be a violation of federal firearms laws.

The memo from Eric Harden, the ATF’s Los Angeles field division special agent in charge, did not mention Gourdikian by name, but expressed concerns about “the growing trend of law enforcement officials engaging in the business of unlicensed firearms dealing.” Harden cited the issue as an “emerging problem.”

In 2015, Ryan McGowan, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after illegally selling 25 guns between 2008 and 2011.

Authorities said they contacted McGowan through the Calguns website and arranged to purchase weapons from him twice, once on July 15, 2011, and again on Aug. 4, 2011.