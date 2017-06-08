‘LA LA’ LA

Free movie matinees screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays at the Pasadena Senior Center. Friday’s film is the Academy Award-winning “La La Land.” The Senior Center is located at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

PHONE HELP

On Saturday, electronically savvy volunteers from the National Charity League offer help for hand-held digital devices, including iPods, Androids, tablets, iPhones and others from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. For more information, call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

ARROYO HIKE

The Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club hosts an easy, three-mile hike in the Arroyo Seco Wednesday. Guests meet at 6:45 p.m. at the trailhead next to San Pasqual stables. Free. The club meets at the San Pasqual Stables, 221 San Pasqual Ave., South Pasadena. For more inofmraton, call (818) 618-6398 or visit sierraclub.org/losangeles/Pasadena.

BIG SHOW

On Wednesday night, make your own music with karaoke in the Lobby Lounge at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. For more information, call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.