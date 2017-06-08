Saturday night, put on your dancing shoes and head over to the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Saturday Swing Dance featuring the Riff Raff Vintage Swing Band.

The Association is a dance school in business for more than 30 years, by sisters Erin and Tami Stevens to promote all types of social dance. Saturdays offer a chance for students and newcomers alike to enjoy the art of swing dance, with a free dance lesson starting a half-hour before the dancing.

Riff Raff Vintage Swing Band has been around since 1999. They’re known for their retro style of romantic music, including vintage swing, gypsy jazz and Western swing from the 1930s and ’40s. The group takes influences from Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli, Bob Wills, Benny Goodman, Fats Waller, Freddie Green and many others.

Visit them at facebook.com/pg/riffraffvintageswing.

A free dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and dancing starts at 8 p.m. at Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $15. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.