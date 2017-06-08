A statue honoring civil rights icon and former Pasadena resident Jackie Robinson will be erected outside of the main entrance to the Rose Bowl in the fall.

This time, Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball, will be honored for his accomplishments on the gridiron. The statue depicts Robinson in his UCLA football uniform.

Robinson, who graduated from John Muir High School in Northwest Pasadena, lettered in four sports at Pasadena City College and competed in the Rose Bowl with PCC in 1937 and 1938.

“The legendary courage and competitiveness of Jackie is meaningful for so many as he is a true American champion,” said Rose Bowl General Manager Darryl Dunn in a prepared statement. “This iconic venue has seen so many important moments over a near-century, and being able to appropriately honor Jackie’s impact with the first commemorative statue is only fitting.”

After he left PCC, Robinson became the only athlete to letter in four sports at UCLA — football, baseball, basketball and track.

UCLA currently plays its home games at the Rose Bowl.

In 1947, Robinson made history when he became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball, after Branch Rickey signed him to a contract to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. His No. 42 is the only number retired in the league. Robinson wore No. 28 when he played footall at UCLA.

The statue is a gift from the Alba and Thomas Tull Family Foundation.

Thomas Tull serves as Founding Chairman of the Board of Legendary Entertainment, and produced “42,” the Jackie Robinson film biopic, released in 2013. The film depicted the bigotry Robinson was forced to endure after he joined the Dodgers.

Tull is a partner in the Pittsburgh Steelers ownership group and serves on its board of directors, and is also on the board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Alba Tull serves on the board of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

“Jackie Robinson is a true American legend,” said the Tulls in a prepared statement. “And we are so honored to be able to recognize his legacy in a town and for the team that meant so much to him and the Robinson family.”