If you’re in the mood for some swinging music of an eclectic nature, you might want to check out Swing Riots Quirkette at Coffee Gallery Backstage Saturday night.

The Los Angeles-based band plays a diverse, irreverent mix of gypsy and Creole jazz, Eastern European klezmer and Romanian and Parisian music, with a few surprises mixed in.

The group includes players who have decades of experience performing in everything from Balkan dance groups to swing bands. The Swing Riots focus on music from the crossroads where early string-based jazz and traditional folk music intersect.

They pay homage to gypsy jazz guitar great Django Reinhardt, plus the great music of the Romany guitarists and violinists of the 1920s and ’30s, lending their own swing touch to the music.

Visit them at swingriots.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 for tickets and visit coffeegallery.com for information.