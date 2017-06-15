THURSDAY 06.15.17

The Music on Main Jazz Series at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, features pianist Yuko Mabuchi from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 general, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those younger than 5. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

FRIDAY 06.16.17

Beijing-based choreographer Gu Jiani presents her new dance performance “Right & Left,” performed by Gu with Wang Xuanqi. The dance is a haunting exploration of human relationships examining the themes of unity and its dissolution, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $30, $20 for members. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.

SATURDAY 06.17.17

The Pasadena Chalk Festival features the work of some 600 chalk artists creating works from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the sidewalks of The Paseo, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The event includes the Pasadena Police Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. Visit pasadenchalkfestival.com.

SUNDAY 06.18.17

At The Rose Soulful Sunday Brunch, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, enjoy a live Motown-style band, gospel choir and mouthwatering brunch from $29 to $58 starting at 10 a.m. The $18.50 general admission does not include brunch. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

MONDAY 06.19.17

The Eric Eckstrand Trio plays jazz at 7 p.m. Mondays at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. Free. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 06.20.17

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features Native Harrow, Mick Rhodes, Dave Clausen and Emanuela Bellezza at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 06.21.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Jennings & Keller and Gregory Page at 7 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 06.22.17

LeeAndrea Chergey, author of the instructive memoir “Make a Wish for Me: A Family’s Recovery from Autism” discusses her book at 7 p.m. at the South Pasadena Library Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 403-7350 or visit southpasadenaca.gov/library.