SHOWTIMES

Friday June 16 to Thursday June 22 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl, (626) 229-9400.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Thurs., 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:40, 7, 9:55 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 7:30 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Thurs., 10 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:10 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Thurs., 4:10, 10:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 Tues. 10:30 a.m.; Thurs. 10:30 a.m.

iPic theaters at One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

All Eyez on Me Fri. 11:15 a.m., 2:45, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 4, 11 p.m.; Tues. 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri. 12:45, 4:15, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7, 10 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 10:40 a.m., 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 1, 4:30, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri. 12:15, 3:25, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 3, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 11:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 3:15, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri. 12 noon, 3:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 3:15, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 3:30, 7:30, 11 p.m.; Wed. 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.

Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl, (626) 844-6500.

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Fri.-Thurs., 5:30 p.m.

Band Aid Fri.-Thurs., 1, 10:15 p.m.

The Book of Henry Fri. 1:20, 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:20, 4, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Can Hitler Happen Here? Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 3:20, 5:30, 7:40, 9:55 p.m.

Churchill Fri.-Sun., 1:30, 7 p.m.; Mon. 1:30 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.; Wed. 1:30 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 7 p.m.

Dean Fri. 4:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m., 4:10, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 4:10 p.m.; Tues. 9:40 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 4:10, 9:40 p.m.

The Hero Fri. 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri. 1, 3:10, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:10, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1, 3:10, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.

Letters From Baghdad Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m.

My Cousin Rachel Fri. 1:50, 4:30, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:30, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:30, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Paris Can Wait Fri. 3:20, 5:40, 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 3:20, 5:40, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:20, 5:40, 8 p.m.

Royal Shakespeare Company: Julius Caesar Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Smiles of a Summer Night Wed. only, 7 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Sat., 12 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:30, 8:15, 9:15, 10:30, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.

Beatriz at Dinner Fri. 10:20 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:05, 2:10, 3:10, 3:50, 4:40, 5:45, 6:35, 7:40, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:05, 2:10, 3:05, 3:50, 4:40, 5:45, 6:35, 7:40, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 3:10, 3:50, 5:45, 6:30, 7:40, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:05, 2:10, 3:10, 3:50, 4:40, 5:45, 6:35, 7:40, 9:40 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri. 10:35 a.m., 12:45, 1:40, 4:10, 5:40, 7:35, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 10:05 a.m., 12:45, 1:40, 4:10, 5:40, 7:35, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 12:45, 4:10, 5:40, 7:35, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:10 a.m., 12:45, 1:40, 4:10, 5:40, 7:35, 9:35 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2, 2:50, 4:30, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:35, 1:10, 2, 2:50, 3:45, 4:30, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m., 2, 2:50, 4:30, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri. 12:55, 5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12 noon, 5 p.m.; Mon. 12:55, 5 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:45, 4:35, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:45, 4:35, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:50 a.m., 2:45, 4:35, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 2:25, 5:50, 8:10, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 2:20, 5:50, 8:20, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 2:25, 5:50, 8:10, 10:25 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun Sun. only, 7:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sat., 11:25 a.m., 1:45, 3:20, 5:35, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:25 a.m., 1:45, 3:20, 5:35, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 1:45, 3:20, 5:35, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.

My Cousin Rachel Fri.-Sat., 12:10 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m.; Mon. 12:10 p.m.

Rough Night Fri. 12:10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:50, 3, 5:30, 7:20, 8:20, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 12:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:35, 2:35, 5:10, 7:20, 8:20, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:35, 2:35, 5:10, 8:10, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m., 1:50, 3, 5:30, 7:20, 8:20, 10:05 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 10:30, 11:15 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 8:30, 10 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 5, 11 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri. 10:25 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:40, 4, 5:10, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:30, 11:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:40, 4, 5:10, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:30, 11:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:40, 4, 5:10, 7:35, 8:30, 9:25, 10:25, 11:20 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:40, 4, 5:10, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:30, 11:20 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,

322 Americana Way, Glendale (818) 551-0218.

47 Meters Down Fri.-Sat., 12:30 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 10:35, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 12:35, 2:45, 5, 7:15, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri. 12:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:20, 1:20, 3:25, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:35, 9:30, 10:35, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:20, 1:20, 3:25, 4:30, 6:30, 7:40, 8:35, 9:30, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 12:20, 1:20, 3:25, 4:30, 6:30, 7:35, 8:35, 9:30, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 12:25, 1:35, 3:25, 4:40, 6:30, 7:45, 8:35, 9:30, 10:50, 11:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:20 a.m., 12:25, 1:25, 3:25, 4:30, 5:05, 7:35, 8:35, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:35 a.m., 1:25, 3:25, 4:30, 6:30, 7:35, 8:35, 9:30, 10:40, 11:30 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 3:20, 11:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 3:20, 11:05 p.m.

The Book of Henry Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:25, 2:40, 4:50, 7:05, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 12:25, 2:40, 4:50, 7:05, 9:15 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri. 12:10 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:50, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4:25, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Sat. 12:10 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:50, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4:20, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:50, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4:25, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:50, 2:30, 3:10, 3:30, 4:25, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:50, 2:30, 3:30, 4:25, 4:30, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 1, 1:50, 3:10, 3:30, 4:25, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri. 10 a.m., 12:30, 5:40 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 12:30, 5:35 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 12:30, 5:40 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 5:45 p.m.; Tues. 2, 7:05 p.m.; Wed. 12:40, 5:45 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:25, 8:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:25, 8:10 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 11:05 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 11:10 p.m.; Tues. 11:35 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 11:45 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 11:30 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Wed., 2:25, 5:55 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sat., 9:40 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8, 10:15, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 9:40 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8, 10:15 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Sat., 12:30 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 9:20, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Sun. 9:35 a.m., 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 9:20, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 9:20, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Tues. 12 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 12:10, 2:40, 5:15, 6:25, 7:50, 9:25, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 9:20, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 12:15 a.m., 8, 9, 11:20 p.m.; Wed. 10:45 a.m., 2, 5:15, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 12:10 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sat., 10:05 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:10, 2:35, 3:35, 4:15, 5:05, 5:40, 6:40, 7:20, 8:45, 9:50, 10:25, 11:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:10, 2:35, 3:35, 4:15, 5:05, 5:40, 6:40, 7:20, 8:45, 9:50, 10:25, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:10, 2:35, 3:35, 4:15, 5:05, 5:40, 6:40, 7:20, 8:45, 9:50, 10:25, 11:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 2:35, 3:35, 4:55, 5:40, 6:40, 8:45, 9:50, 11:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:10, 2:35, 3:35, 4:15, 5:05, 5:40, 6:40, 7:20, 8:45, 9:50, 10:25, 11:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri. 8:05 p.m.; Sat. 8 p.m.; Sun. 8:05 p.m.; Mon. 8:10 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m.; Wed. 8:10 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:10 a.m., 6:40, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 2:55, 6:40, 10:20 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 2:25, 5:35 p.m.; Mon. 10:05 a.m., 5:50 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:30, 2:25, 3:40, 4:10, 7, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 12:50, 3:40, 4:55, 6:30, 7, 9:20 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Sun., 8:50 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1, 1:55, 4:40, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 8, 9:50 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sun., 11:20 a.m., 7:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 5:05, 7:50 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Sun., 3, 11, 8:30 a.m.; Mon. 9:55 a.m., 12:15, 11 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 8:45 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 4:20, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:20 a.m., 2, 4:55, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:50, 5:10, 8:45, 11:10 p.m.; Mon. 9:50 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 8:40, 11:05 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 9 a.m., 12:20, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 10:50 a.m., 12:40, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sun., 8:40 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 4:40, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 10:15 a.m., 1:35, 2:45, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,

400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

47 Meters Down Fri.-Mon., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Mon., 10 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Mon., 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 6:30, 7:30, 9:50, 10:45 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 3:25, 6:15, 9:05 p.m.; Mon. 3:25, 10:15 p.m.

The Book of Henry Fri.-Mon., 11:35 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:35, 10:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:05 a.m., 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:45 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Mon., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1, 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Mon., 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Mon., 10 a.m., 1:10, 4:25, 7:40, 10:50 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Mon., 11:10 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Mon., 9:45 a.m., 12:35 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 7:45, 9:30 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Mon., 2:15, 5, 10:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Mon., 10:35 a.m., 1:40, 4:45, 7:50, 10:55 p.m.

Les PÍcheurs de Perles Met Summer Encore Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Resident Evil: Vendetta Mon. only, 7, 10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party! Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30, 11 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 11:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2:30, 6, 9:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight — An IMAX 3D Experience Tues. 7 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. only, 8:45 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 3:30, 5, 6:45, 8:15, 11:30 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 3:30, 5, 6:45, 8:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Mon., 12:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman: An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Mon., 9:30 a.m., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street, 626-300-0107.

47 Meters Down Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 12:55, 5:10, 7:35, 10:10 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Sun., 11:25 a.m., 2:20, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Sun., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 2:25, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 4:15 p.m.

DCI 2017 Tour Premiere Thurs. only, 5:30 p.m.

DiDi’s Dreams Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 3:50, 5, 7:40, 9:25, 10:25 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Sun., 1:10, 6:30 p.m.

The Mummy: An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:15, 3:20, 6:30, 7:25, 9:40, 10:25 p.m.

Les PÍcheurs de Perles Met Summer Encore Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Resident Evil: Vendetta Mon. only, 7, 10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party! Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 9 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 6, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight — An IMAX 3D Experience Tues. 7, 10:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 4, 11 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:35, 2:40, 3:55, 6, 7:15, 9:15, 10:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:05, 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 10 p.m.