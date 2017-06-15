Liza Minnelli is one of only a dozen performers who have ever been honored with all four of the major entertainment awards, having garnered an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony during her illustrious career. She will be bringing her unique brand of magic to the stage with the Pasadena POPS this Saturday, helping kick off their 2017 Sierra Summer Concert Series at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in their opening “Broadway: The Golden Age” show.

Featuring tunes from all-time classic plays including “Cabaret,” “West Side Story,” “Hello Dolly, “Oklahoma,” and “Grease,” the evening will be especially memorable for reteaming Minnelli with her “Cabaret” co-star, Joel Grey. The pairing is quite a coup for the POPS and their conductor Michael Feinstein, because they both won Oscars for that 1973 Best Picture, with Minnelli snagging Best Actress and Grey claiming the Best Supporting Actor award.

“This is really a very sentimental, personal event, because I think Michael is a wonderful musician and I like to pay tribute to my brilliant costar from the movie, Minnelli,” says Grey, who also won a Tony for the Broadway version of “Cabaret.” “We used to work together all the time on tour, played Las Vegas and had a wonderful time. We come from theatrical roots that are powerful, and those things just come from some place in the sky, that connects us to a tradition. We’re joined at the hip by a classic movie, and that’s a privilege.”

The evening will also feature two other special guest singers: Storm Large of the popular jazz-pop band Pink Martini, and young Feinstein protégé Alex Getlin. Large and her band have a long track record of performing with symphonies worldwide, including several shows at the Hollywood Bowl, while the 23-year-old Getlin made her cabaret debut performing at the New York City club Feinstein’s at the Regency when she was just 17.

The Pasadena POPS presents “Broadway: The Golden Age” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the LA County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Tickets are $10 to $135. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.