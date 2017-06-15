Police say they have arrested the notorious Dual Valley Bandit, a man believed to be responsible for bank robberies in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

Shownee Smith, 41, was arrested on Saturday just outside the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Hastings Ranch shortly before 4 p.m. as the Pasadena resident exited the bank.

According to police, the robbery was in progress when Pasadena police officers arrived. When Smith exited the bank, police were waiting for him. No one was hurt in the incident.

Smith was in possession of a shotgun and a bag containing an undisclosed amount of money. He is currently being held at the Pasadena Police Jail on $256,000 bail.

A second person was temporarily detained at gunpoint but released after police realized he had nothing to do with the incident.

The FBI is investigating the robbery and was expected to take custody of Smith on Wednesday. It was not known at press time if the transfer had taken place.

Police believe Smith is possibly responsible for 10 other bank robberies in South Pasadena, Burbank, Woodland Hills, North Hollywood and Tarzana.

“I am extremely proud of the first-responders of the Pasadena Police Department who courageously faced a dangerous situation and were able to quickly take an armed robbery suspect, believed to be responsible for numerous bank robberies throughout Los Angeles County, safely into custody,” said Police Chief Phillip Sanchez. “I am grateful no one was injured during this incident.”

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to contact the Los Angeles FBI office at (310) 477-6565 or the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. You may also report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.gov.