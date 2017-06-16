Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jun
16
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jun 16 @ 1:00 pm
Free movie matinees screen a 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “Gigi” (1958).
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jun 16 @ 7:00 pm
Kim Gruenenfelder discusses and signs “Love the Wine You’re With” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Vroman’s Bookstore Book Signing ... @ All Saints Church
Vroman’s Bookstore Book Signing ... @ All Saints Church
Jun 16 @ 7:00 pm
Noel Stephenson and Nicole Gallard present and sign “The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O,” at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are $36 and include a copy of the book.
8:00 pm Sierra Madre Playhouse “The Marv... @ Sierra Madre Memorial Park
Sierra Madre Playhouse “The Marv... @ Sierra Madre Memorial Park
Jun 16 @ 8:00 pm
In anticipation of the Sierra Madre Playhouse upcoming production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” musical, opening July 14, the cast of the play performs a classic rock song from the production, starting at 8 p.m., prior[...]
Jun
17
Sat
all-day Paint & Pinot at SUgarMynt Gallery @ SugarMynt Gallery
Paint & Pinot at SUgarMynt Gallery @ SugarMynt Gallery
Jun 17 all-day
Be an artist for the night at SugarMynt Gallery’s wine and art class. Located in a cozy art gallery in South Pasadena, learn to paint with step-by-step instructions from a working artist. Everything is Includes;[...]
Register for pasadenaweekly.com
Login
Follow PW on TwitterMy Tweets
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Join our mailing list and receive the BUZZ email newsletter each week!
All of PW's top stories and fun contests delivered to your inbox every Thursday!
Righteous! You're in!
Recent Comments