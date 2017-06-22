THURSDAY 06.22.17

The Summer Solstice Sound Bath at Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock (cfaer.org), 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, hosted by Mary Frances Spencer and Ketrin Earwood celebrates summer with a concert of healing gongs and crystal singing bowls. Doors open at 7:30 and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Guests may bring their own mats or blankets on which to lie down. Admission is $25, either at the door or by visiting ticketfly.com/event/1496271.

FRIDAY 06.23.17

Cancer Support Community’s Poker Bowl benefits the organization’s programs, with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by blackjack and poker tournaments at 7:15 p.m. Poker buy-ins are $200 for those older than 35, $125 for those 35 and younger. Blackjack buy-ins are $100 per player. Poker re-buys are $100 each. Dinner is $60 per person. Visit cscpasadena.org or call Danielle Gay at ext. 707 or email d.gay@csc.org for tickets. Location is provided with ticket purchase.

SATURDAY 06.24.17

The 1990s hard rock band Mr. Big brings its shredding style to The Rose, featuring hits including “To Be with You,” “Wild World” and others. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. at 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $34 to $64. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

SUNDAY 06.25.17

The California Philharmonic launches its summer concert series with “Wagner at the Movies,” performing works featured in various films, including “Die Meistersinger” from “Conan the Barbarian, “The Flying Dutchman” from “The Lion in Winter” and others. The CalPhil Chorale joins the orchestra in the performance. A pre-concert talk by Maestro Victor Vener starts at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at 2 p.m. at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. Tickets are $30 to $112. Call (323) 850-2000 or visit calphil.com.

MONDAY 06.26.17

Former CIA intelligence analyst Mel Goodman discusses and signs “Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 06.27.17

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, launches its World Rhythms concert series, featuring world music by Moira Smiley & VOCO from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is included in Descanso Gardens admission of $9 general, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those younger than 5. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

WEDNESDAY 06.28.17

The Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club hosts an easy three-mile hike in the Arroyo Seco. Guests meet at 6:45 p.m. at the trailhead next to San Pasqual stables, 221 San Pasqual Ave., South Pasadena. Free. Call (818) 618-6398 or visit sierraclub.org/angeles/pasadena

THURSDAY 06.29.17

Barry “Big B” Brenner plays his brand of acoustic, Delta blues at 8 p.m. at Griffins of Kinsale, 1007 Mission St., South Pasadena (griffinsofkinsale.com). Free. Visit bigbbrenner.com.