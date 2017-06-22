Hometown Pride

Webster’s Community Pharmacy hosts launch party for Altadena Beautiful 91001 product line Saturday

Webster’s Community Pharmacy has been an Altadena hub since 1926, and its exclusive Beautiful Altadena license-plate frames have long been popular sellers. The store will debut an extended line of Beautiful Altadena 91001 lifestyle products by hosting a launch party from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Among the items branded with the logo are glassware and coffee mugs, aprons and dish towels, cell phone cases and souvenirs such as bookmarks, key chains, luggage tags and postcards. A portion of proceeds from ongoing sales will be donated to the Altadena Heritage Society.

The event will also feature giveaways and prizes, refreshments, cake and “other surprises,” with catering by Altadena restaurants Café de Leche and Park Bench Grill.

“We’ve been getting many requests asking if we had anything else with the logo, especially during the holiday season, when families and tourists ask,” said Meredith Miller, who has co-owned Webster’s with her husband Michael since 2010. “We started working on it about a year ago.

“I’m a big give-back person, and I like to partner with other local community organizations, so it makes sense to give back to the Altadena Heritage Society,” she continued. “Come out, see what we’re doing and have a piece of cake!”

Webster’s Community Pharmacy is located at 2450 N. Lake Ave. Call (626) 797-1163 or visit altadenarx.com.

A Softer Side

Los Angeles Rams host a football camp for kids Wednesday at Muir High

The question of what happens when a Ram meets a Mustang on the gridiron will be answered when the Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Rams Fundamental Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at John Muir High School for area students in the second through fifth grades.

The high-energy camps will feature football instruction at all positions, a chance to learn and hear from Rams legends, meet the Rams’ popular mascot Rampage, and the opportunity to compete for prizes. All participants will receive two Rams 2017 home preseason game tickets, a camp T-shirt, lunch and a Rams towel.

“It will be a fun-filled day, because the Rams love hosting these camps across the Southland,” said Rams Director of Football Affairs Kyle Eversgerd.

The event is one of 10 youth and high school football camps the Rams will host throughout the Los Angeles region this summer, in partnership with Cedars-Sinai, the official health partner of the Rams. The all-day, noncontact, co-ed camps are designed for elementary, middle and high school students and are open to all positions and skill levels.

John Muir High School is located at 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. The registration fee is $125, and scholarship opportunities are available.

Visit therams.com/footballcamps. —Christopher Floch

Tuneful Opportunity

Two Cranes International Music Festival extends application deadline to June 30

The Two Cranes International Music Festival will offer music students ages 12 and up from the United States and China the chance to learn and perform together from Aug. 3-15 at Pasadena City College. The fest has extended its application deadline to June 30, with students of piano, violin and cello invited to participate.

Launched in 2011 in Beijing, China, this year’s event marks the first time the fest has been held in Pasadena. The festival features daily master classes, private lessons and ensemble coaching lessons in a broad array of topics including music theory and improvisation, as well as life coaching and guidance in applying to elite Ivy League college music programs.

Participants will also perform in recitals and concerts with faculty at PCC’s Westerbeck Recital Hall and have the chance to compete in the Two Cranes International Young Musician Competition. Winners will receive cash prizes and solo performances with the Two Cranes Chamber Orchestra.

Sightseeing tours will also be offered to numerous Los Angeles-area hotspots, including NASA JPL, Hollywood Bowl concerts, Universal Studios and the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The application fee for the festival is $150. Tuition and fees range from $1,350 for commuting students to $2,900 for chaperoning family members and $3,600 for festival students from outside the area, including accommodations. Visit twocranesmusic.org.