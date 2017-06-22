Every long-lasting couple has their own traditions, but Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski share one that’s truly unique: They have been giving each other bunny-themed gifts every day throughout nearly all of their 23 years of marriage, amassing a treasure trove of more than 34,000 rabbit-related products that has earned them two Guinness World Records for “owning the most bunny items in the world.”

The couple started inviting the public to view the collection in 1998, with Frazee hosting visitors as they dubbed their former East Pasadena home The Bunny Museum. They finally outgrew that location in March, moving to a three-building complex in Altadena that also encompasses Lubanski’s own Open Road Bicycle Shop, and recently welcomed their 28,000th overall guest.

“Neither of us were into bunnies before we met, but I called him ‘my honey bunny’ as a term of endearment and Steve really liked it, so he gave me my first bunny [doll] on Valentine’s Day about six months after we met,” recalls Frazee. “I gave him a porcelain one that Easter, then we started giving each other one every holiday. But Steve couldn’t wait for holidays, so we started doing it every day, and one shelf became two shelves, and soon we had four cabinets and it went from there.”

The museum boggles the mind, with visitors seeing a vast array of bunny dolls, knick-knacks and paintings from the moment they step inside. Among its most eye-catching items are full-sized Mexican bodysuits covered in bunny images and paired with rabbit masks, a bunny-piloted carrot airplane that hangs from a ceiling in the main showroom, and “Elvis Parsley” — a pitcher in the form of a rabbit dressed and coiffed like Elvis Presley, with water poured out of a spout in its electric guitar.

There are also themed spaces, including the Holiday Room, which is packed with bunnies decked out in costumes that fit Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and of course, Easter. Another is the Peter Rabbit Bedroom, filled with more than 100 Peter Rabbit plush dolls, figurines, dishes and toys that Frazee considers “an ideal child’s bedroom, messy but clean,” and is only allowed to be witnessed through a windowed door.

The area that makes the strongest impression is The Chamber of Hop Horrors, which is off-limits to children under 13 because Frazee doesn’t want to risk disturbing young visitors. It’s stuffed with such items as creepy antique bunny dolls from the 1930s and ‘40s, figurines of cigarette-smoking rabbits, a framed PETA poster with a stark giant photo of rabbits trapped in an experimental laboratory and a giant Tiki totem-pole rabbit with a toothy, menacing grin.

“It’s one of three from a Tiki restaurant that closed 16 years ago in Long Beach,” explains Frazee. “One went to a collector in Japan, one to Disneyland and one to the Bunny Museum. We also keep the bunny piñata dolls in here because beating up a bunny would be very upsetting to children.”

Frazee also has a room called The Warren, in which her current assortment of six live bunnies wander openly around more exhibits. In one corner, a display cabinet memorializes 15 of her deceased pet rabbits, which have been preserved by taxidermy.

“In a natural history museum, you’ll see real animals preserved, and we do the same,” says Frazee. “Other natural history museums have wolves or foxes, so we have our bunnies.”

Frazee has calculated the overall value of the collection at $1.7 million and shared some of the secrets that the couple uses to make their purchases. They don’t actually shop every day, instead buying numerous classic items at a time in antique stores and yard sales, or stocking up on new goods each year during the weeks surrounding Easter.

She considers the property a “living museum,” since the couple also actually resides there, with an off-limits bedroom on the second floor and a roped-off kitchen filled with bunny-themed dishes and cookware. Frazee notes that when Lubanski retires from running his bike shop, it will be renamed the Bunny Hall and become available to rent for dances, parties and other events.

While the collection will continue to be unpacked and added to the displays through the end of the year, the museum won’t outgrow its current location because if they run out of wall space, items will be attached to the ceilings. Though they will stop adding to the collection when either passes away, Frazee says that now that “the hoppiest place on Earth” is officially incorporated, “it will live on even after we’re gone.

“All museums start with private collections, such as the Smithsonian being formed by the Smithson family, and while Eli Broad started his art museum in his twilight years, we did it much younger,” says Frazee. “We have docents and volunteers, and it will continue the work of educating the public about rabbits and their place in world history and culture.

“We get a lot of people crying because they’re so moved, from seeing their favorite childhood toy, their grandma’s cookie jar, or dinnerware they had as a child,” she adds. “A couple of years ago, a woman said she wanted to be buried here.” n

The Bunny Museum is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday –Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2605 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Admission is $8, but free for kids ages 4 and under. Call (626) 798-8848 or visit thebunnymuseum.com.