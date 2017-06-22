TROUBLESOME BOOKING

I’m alerting you to a troublesome booking at The Rose nightclub in Pasadena: The club has made the ill-considered decision to book Ted Nugent to perform in our city on July 2.

As a long-term resident of Pasadena, I have grave concerns about this booking, both from a safety and security standpoint and because of how Mr. Nugent has used similar events to espouse ugly, hateful and inflammatory positions.

Nugent has a history of making racist and potentially treasonous comments on stage and has written songs celebrating his attraction to and sexual relationships with underage girls.

This is a man who once said of President Barack Obama, “Obama, he’s a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun,” while on stage wielding two machine guns. He also threatened to kill presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the same performance, Rolling Stone has reported.

This is a man who was contacted by the Secret Service because he said, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year” while on stage. The US Army barred him from performing at Fort Knox for those comments, according to The New York Times.

This is a man who has actively advocated the killing of Muslims, whom he calls followers of a “radical voodoo” religion, according to the Washington Times. In light of this week’s tragedy in London’s Finsbury Park, this is not something to be taken lightly.

This is a man who at the age of 30 became legal guardian of an underage girl so he could have sex with her without her parents objecting. He’s written songs about his affection for underage girls called “Jailbait” and “I Am a Predator.” Courtney Love said she had a sexual relationship with Nugent when she was younger than 13 and he was 29, according to a story in the Huffington Post.

I find it appalling that a local Pasadena venue would give such an odious person a stage for his poisonous, racist, inflammatory and inappropriate comments and music.

I have written to The Rose to reconsider booking Mr. Nugent in our city, but have had no response.

I have also written my councilwoman, Margaret McAustin, whose representative sent me this reply on June 5:

“Thanks for the note Patrick, I intend to speak with the City Manager about this to see if there might be something we can do ‘quietly’ to address. It could become a public safety issue. I share your concerns and want to give some consideration to the best way we might handle.”

So far I have heard nothing more on this.

I hope you will see fit to look into this and ask Mr. Sterling at The Rose himself why he thinks booking Ted Nugent is a good idea for Pasadena.

~ PATRICK LEE

PASADENA

THINK OF ‘OTHERS’

Self-righteous politicians, corporations, religions and individuals all have the answers to the problems facing America, offering their narrow belief in their own self-righteous ideology as the cure-all. They claim their “truth” supersedes everyone else’s. They care little for the nonbelievers they call “others,” whom they exclude and marginalize when their opinions conflict with their own. In their blind self-righteousness they deny the inclusivity of humanity in favor of the “truth” of their own self-righteous, overbearing perspective that disavows the freethinking of “others.”

Political conservatives are self-righteous. Their position on everything is: “I am right and you are wrong. I know better than you. You should agree with me and do as I do or suffer the consequences.” They frighten us with fear of what might be. Threatening us with lies and conjured consequences to protect their dogmatic certainty, they are driven to continually attack the belief systems of “others” in favor of their own. They want to undermine our sense of self and split us away from the beliefs we hold true, deliberately demeaning our right to think for ourselves and be the boss of who we are. They want us to fall into the same web of control and submission that they themselves are victims of, in order to substantiate and reinforce the righteousness of their denigration of the belief system of “others.”

In power, self-righteous conservatives are fueled by vast sums of money and an authoritarian self-righteousness that is greedy, destructive, selfish and often merciless. They have no use for democracy or the opinions of others. They “know” and act unilaterally with impunity to the detriment of all. Their heartless hypocrisy and narrow ideology twists and disqualifies facts, history and science that in any way contradicts or conflicts with their narrow, tainted vision.

Conservative self-righteousness feels justified, entitled and authorized to act against all nonbelievers in any way they see fit. Their one-sided thinking is cruel, antisocial and psychopathic, born out of a delusional, fear-filled corporate philosophy advocating the need to divide, separate, control and neutralize the rationale of “others” at their expense. Their modus operandi prevents the unity of all “others” against them, atomizing society, weakening it, isolating people one from the other, causing argument, conflict, poverty, misery and war.

We are better than this! Self-righteousness is an aberration against human development, sanity and curiosity.

.~ CHRISTOPHER JUDGES

VIA INTERNET

