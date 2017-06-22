Politics makes strange bedfellows, as the saying goes, and the issue of climate change is also inspiring unexpected partnerships across political divides. This Tuesday, KCRW presents the second Climate Day LA, part of the ongoing Path to Positive LA initiative. The daylong event will be capped by a benefit gala with a deejay set by Moby and an evening concert featuring Neon Indian, Weyes Blood and DJ Eric Wareheim, among others, at the Ace Hotel in Downtown LA.

The Path to Positive LA initiative (pathtopositive.la), launched in 2015 and organized by Climate Resolve and ecoAmerica, gathers representatives of various sectors of civic and cultural life. Tuesday’s timely event comes in the wake of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the international Paris Climate Agreement, and consequent announcements by states and cities across the country that they are teaming to proactively address climate change and honor the Paris accord.

Climate Day LA will open with panel moderated by Climate Resolve Executive Director Jonathan Parfrey, which will be followed by a communications workshop, and a later panel moderated by KCRW producer Avishay Artsy. Business, education, environmental, faith and political leaders will discuss their experiences addressing climate change, and how citizens and communities can effectively strategize. NextGen Climate President Tom Steyer, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, African Methodist Episcopal Church Social Action Commission Director Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker and Southern California Edison Environmental Affairs & Sustainability Director Dawn Wilson will be among the day’s speakers.

The afternoon wonkiness will be followed by a benefit gala upstairs at Segovia Hall with a DJ set by Moby. A passionate supporter of animal rights and other environmental causes, Moby last year collaborated with the Void Pacific Choir on “These Systems Are Failing,” a battle cry against dystopian politics and culture. Their just-released follow-up, “More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse,” vents despair and fury at the state of politics and self-centered culture through frenetic tracks like “A Softer War” and “If Only a Correction of All We’ve Been.” In exchange for offering free downloads of both albums at mobyandthevoidpacificchoir.com, Moby is encouraging fans to donate money to charities involved with climate change, animal rights, factory farming, women’s rights or electoral reform.

One of the new tracks, “In This Cold Place,” inspired another environmentally and politically conscious collaboration with animator Steve Cutts (following last year’s attention-getting black-and-white “Are You Getting Lost Like Me?”). The video’s vintage-style pastels and cartoon characters contrast emotionally with a Donald Trump-visaged flying robot, and a bereft Superman searching for someone to rescue amidst black-and-white scenes of destruction. Consider it multimedia protest music, circa 2017.

The second Climate Day LA, with speakers and conferences throughout the day and a benefit gala with deejay set by Moby and evening performances by Neon Indian and Weyes Blood, noon-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Downtown LA; daytime conference free with RSVP, benefit gala $150/$185 donation, evening concert general admission $35. Visit Climateday.la for more details. Venue info: (213) 623-3233. acehotel.com, moby.com, neonindian.com