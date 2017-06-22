Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jun
22
Thu
all-day Free Adoption Day @ Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
Free Adoption Day @ Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA
Jun 22 all-day
Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold its 4th Annual “Free Adoption Day” on June 22. Adoption fees for all available animals— including dogs,[...]
10:00 am Hearing Loss Discussion at Pasad... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Hearing Loss Discussion at Pasad... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jun 22 @ 10:00 am
The Hear Center discusses hearing loss, new technologies and hearing devices at 10 a.m.
1:00 pm Thursday Summer Fun at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Thursday Summer Fun at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Jun 22 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Thursday Summer Fun invites guests to discover the variety of materials and textures artists have experimented with, as shown in the Galka Scheyer exhibition, then create an artwork choosing from a variety of materials, from[...]
3:30 pm Flights of Fantasy Theatre at Sa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Santa Catalina Branch
Flights of Fantasy Theatre at Sa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Santa Catalina Branch
Jun 22 @ 3:30 pm
Summer Tales by Flights of Fantasy Theater features stories and fun at 3:30 p.m.
6:00 pm Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Jun 22 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz series features Dr. Bobby Rodriguez from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 general, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12,[...]
Register for pasadenaweekly.com
Login
Follow PW on TwitterMy Tweets
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Join our mailing list and receive the BUZZ email newsletter each week!
All of PW's top stories and fun contests delivered to your inbox every Thursday!
Righteous! You're in!
Recent Comments