Three years ago, the Pasadena Police Department was asked to investigate a claim about gambling during a social event attended by officers and local politicians at a restaurant in Glendale.

Dubbed the “Blue Smoke Crew,” the event at the Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale on Central Avenue included a raffle for ammunition, among other items, and was run by then-Sgt. Vaskan Gourdikian, an organizer of the dinner to benefit the Police Athletic League.

But while police officials were investigating that claim, another complaint was filed against Gourdikian, this one alleging he tried to sell a partygoer an off-roster handgun, or a weapon that civilians are not typically allowed to possess legally.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, the weapon was a 1911 Colt pistol designed for military use.

It is not known if anything came of either complaint, with the 47-year-old Gourdikian not only promoted to lieutenant in 2016 but also named department spokesman that year.

“All I can say legally is that two complaints did arise from the Blue Smoke event,” said Police Chief Phillip Sanchez, who did not attend the fundraiser.

In February, Gourdikian’s world was upended after coming under investigation by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In a raid on his home in Sierra Madre, ATF agents seized 57 weapons which cannot be sold in regular gun stores. Federal authorities believe Gourdikian has been selling guns without a required license to private parties online.

Sanchez was made aware of the investigation just hours before the ATF arrived at Gourdikian’s home.

Since the raid, Gourdikian, who makes about $135,000 a year, has been placed on paid administrative leave as both local and federal authorities try to piece together his business on the side, and whether other officers may be involved.

It appears Gourdikian acquired numerous off-roster handguns through waivers approved by Sanchez.

Earlier this month, the Pasadena Weekly reported Gourdikian was selling off-roster weapons online without a federal firearms license on calguns.net, under the username vgourdik.

City officials have claimed that Gourdikian did not attempt to sell weapons while performing duties on behalf of the department. However, the Blue Smoke Crew fundraiser was a department-approved event. Gourdikian also used his city email as a contact for the fundraiser, and funds from that event were to be donated to the Police Athletic League.

All told, Gourdikian listed weapons for sale on Calguns.net, a website for firearms enthusiasts, 19 times in 2016, sometimes making sales just days apart. Several listings were posted during business hours, but it was not immediately known if any of the listings were created from the Pasadena Police Department or if he was working on those days.

Many of the weapons were listed as brand new in the box, or BNIB. On several of the listings, the posts were updated after the transaction was finalized making it almost impossible to track the amount Gourdikian made on the website.

Off-roster weapons can only be purchased by police officers. In order to sell an off-roster weapon, an officer must have a federal firearms license. Private transactions of weapons are allowed, but if the seller is operating as a dealer, or regularly selling weapons to make a profit, then the seller must have a federal license.

One of those weapons, a Glock 43, is the same type of weapon Gourdikian sought to purchase using a waiver request from Sanchez asking stores in Los Angeles and Orange Counties to forget about the 10-day waiting period to buy guns.

Gourdikian received the waiver on May 21 and seven days later sold a Glock 43 on Calguns.net.

“BNIB, please use PM [private message] function. Bad timing must sell. Will drive a reasonable distance from Los Angeles County, buyer pays the ppt,” the ad stated.

According to an ATF spokesperson, customers who purchased weapons from Gourdikian could also come under scrutiny by the ATF.

“ATF will investigate parties involved in federal violations,” said Ginger Colbrun of the ATF’s LA division. “Because off-roster handguns are rare, and have a greater value based on simple supply and demand, there have been many instances in which purchasers of ‘used’ off-roster handguns will in turn flip them for profit, thereby (potentially) engaging in business without a license and making false statements.”

In total, Gourdikian received seven waivers from Sanchez to buy weapons. It is common for police chiefs to issue those waivers, Sanchez has said. The 10-day waiting period is used to perform a background check on the buyer of the weapon.

According to a list of the weapons seized from Gourdikian’s home, all of the weapons listed in the waivers signed by Sanchez were accounted for except the Glock 43.

According to a press release issued last week by city spokesman William Boyer, Sanchez has suspended the waivers until the program can be reevaluated.

“I am suspending the practice of issuing these letters until I have a chance to more thoroughly review our process,” Sanchez said in a written statement. “The Pasadena Police Department is among the finest law enforcement agencies in the country precisely because we continually assess our practices and make operational improvements to better serve our community.”

Blue Smoke was a group of Pasadena police officers that identified themselves as a “society of gentleman diners and cigar smokers.” Almost no information about the group exists online. The Weekly could only find one flier for a previous event which occurred on the Rose Bowl field in 2012. Tickets for that event cost members $65 and non-members $75. According to the flier, all proceeds were to go to the Police Athletic League and the memorial fund for a police officer who was killed in a motorcycle accident while providing a funeral escort through Torrance.