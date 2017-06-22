“I am a member of no organized party. I am a Democrat.”

These famous words were first spoken by Will Rogers, the cowboy philosopher and newspaper columnist of the 1920s who died in a plane crash in 1935 at the age of 55. Even today, or especially today, there remains much truth in Rogers’ words.

In terms of being the best organized group, the Democratic Party would certainly rank very low. It is all over the map. The California Democratic Party has just concluded its annual convention, which was held in Sacramento. To attend the party convention was to witness organized chaos.

First of all, it had 19 caucuses, all of which had meetings jammed into a host of other activities. The 19 caucuses included: Children’s, Senior, Environmental, Veterans, Rural, Business and Professional, Asian Pacific Islander, Chicano/Latina, Native American, Labor, Filipino American, Women’s, Progressive, Disabilities, African American, Computer & Internet, Irish American, LGBT, and Arab American.

In a hotly contested race between Kimberly Ellis and Eric Bauman, Bauman was narrowly elected state chair, succeeding retiring Chair John Burton. Eric has previously been the longtime chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

Personally, I have been related to the Democratic Party — at 225 years old the nation’s oldest political party — all my life. Born in 1925, I grew up in Mississippi, which at that time was totally Democratic. We were “Yellow Dog Democrats,” meaning that if the Democrats ran a yellow hound dog for public office, it would be elected. There was hardly a trace of the Republican Party, which was associated with the winners of the Civil War and thus anathema to the South. As a kid, I thought “Damn Yankee” was one word.

The party has certainly come a long way since those racially troubled times. Some of the worst race baiters in history have held public offices in Mississippi. Among the worst was Sen. Theodore G. Bilbo. His filthy racial remarks were the most repulsive ever uttered by a politician.

An interesting aside is that these same racists went to Washington and helped President Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat, pass the most progressive legislative program in the history of our country. The Southerners seemingly had an unwritten agreement with Roosevelt that if he would leave the race issue alone they would support very liberal programs in other areas. The Roosevelt “New Deal” included: Social Security, Medicare, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) bringing electricity to rural areas; the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which created millions of jobs; and the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC), which set up camps and provided jobs for single unemployed men.

In my early days, the Republican Party in the South was extremely weak. This all changed in the twinkling of an eye when President Lyndon Johnson, also a Southern Democrat, signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Johnson knew what the debilitating effects would be politically. After signing the Voting Rights Act, the president turned to an aide and said, “I have just lost the South to the Republican Party for decades to come.” He was absolutely correct. Overnight, the South dramatically switched from almost totally Democratic registration to Republican among white voters. This realignment continues somewhat to the present time.

So, what is my party affiliation today? Quite a few years ago I wrote down the reasons why I am a Democrat. Here they are, just as I wrote them then:

1. Separation of Church and State

2. Environmental issues (including National Parks and Forests)

3. Pro-choice (Women’s rights)

4. Support of the United Nations

5. Public Schools (opposed to vouchers and charter schools)

6. Medicare continued and extended to all ages

7. Social Security (no privatization and extend coverage to include more people)

8. Support of Gay Rights

9. Gun control

10. Support of minorities

11. Support of government reform, not government demonization

To me, these are issues and positions that Democrats should get behind.

There are several other political parties, but all are very small in terms of memberships. Do these smaller parties carry any weight politically? Yes they do. They have been known in the past to determine elections by temporarily pulling from or adding to the strength of one of the two major parties. A good example of this was in 2000, when Green Party candidate Ralph Nader may well have cost Al Gore the presidency.

Then there are times when a party has trouble coalescing around a candidate. This happened to the Democrats in the last election, as some supporters of Bernie Sanders sat on their hands and failed to vote in the general election, even though Sanders voiced strong support for Hillary Clinton. The party is still reeling from last November’s loss.

It seems Will Rogers has been right all along, because “I belong to no organized party. I’m a Democrat,” just like him.n