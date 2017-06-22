Dear Patti,

I’m 12, in seventh grade, and Aria and I have been best friends since third grade. We have spent time together after school every day and most of our weekends until a month ago. For four days in a row, Aria kept saying she needed to go straight home after school because she didn’t feel well.

Last Thursday, around 4 p.m., I was walking a few streets away from Aria’s house and ran into Aria and Madison. Madison is another girl from our class. Aria looked guilty. She said she was feeling better, and then Madison said the truth — that Aria didn’t want to be best friends with me anymore but didn’t know how to tell me so she kept ditching me. I didn’t know what to say. All three of us stood there awkwardly and then Aria and Madison just walked away.

Aria now spends all her time at school with Madison. I feel numb, kind of sickish and wish school was already out for the summer. I hate school now. My parents don’t understand why I’m so upset because they didn’t like Aria that much anyway. My father thinks she’s too boy-crazy and my mother doesn’t like Aria’s mother and believes Aria is growing up to be just like her. I still love her, though, and don’t know why this happened. I’m worried it’s because I’m boring and dull. I keep waiting for us to make up, but it looks like we’re not going to. Breaking up with Aria is really hard because she has always been there. I don’t know what life is like without her being in it.

— Harper

Dear Harper,

Many books and articles have been written about the agonizing pain during relationship breakups. Unfortunately, a breakup with a best friend is often minimized and glossed over by society and that’s just not okay. The loss of a best friend friendship can be a serious life event and often the first real heartbreak one experiences.

The loss of Aria is devastating and heartbreaking for you. It sounds like your lives were intertwined for years, spending time together every day, assuming the friendship would always last, and never imagining she would ever be gone. It’s not unusual at first to feel shock and numbed disbelief, especially because you didn’t expect the break-up, nor was it mutual. You were the one abandoned, causing much suffering with no way to avoid it because you’re faced with the loss every day at school. You’ll probably experience sadness, anger, hurt, emptiness and loneliness at times. That’s painful but normal. Try not to bottle up your emotions. Talk about it with someone you trust to be understanding. Cry it out. It’s completely normal to cry. You are grieving, but you will get through it. Healing takes time.

Friendship break-ups are common during the tween years and, unfortunately, experiences like yours are happening in schools everywhere. This is a confusing age where values, preferences, and opinions change. Sometimes friendships die out because one friend might bond with another or other interests start to evolve. Even though breakups are normal, they’re not easy. Not all people, though, are meant to stay in your life forever, as much as you may want them to. Losing Aria has been traumatic, especially because you were the one left behind and the parting was out of your control. Displacement is really painful with the insult of being replaced with someone else. The way Aria broke up with you wasn’t nice, but she didn’t have the skills to break up any more than you have skills to handle the aftermath. While you may reflect and regret certain things you did or said to Aria, don’t ever question yourself, your worth or your ability to be loved. Friendships can fade, even when valiant attempts are made to keep, protect and strengthen them. It’s not your fault.

Initially, you may tend to isolate yourself and feel vulnerable but, as you start to adjust to life without Aria you will need to find a way forward to rebuild yourself in order to give new friends a chance. It may not seem like it right now, but you will again have good times and find joy with a new best friend.

