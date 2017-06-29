What registers first is the bearded visage, then the casual brimmed hat, and the unhurried movements as he fingerpicks guitar while sitting astride a cajon and manipulating percussion-equipped foot pedals. Then the ear picks up the unvarnished baritone sketching out vivid stories: A riverboat gambler chasing a woman he can never find. A “Juggler” who “burns through Trojan rubbers like no other.” A first love who commits suicide.

The “outsider country” troubadour in question is Ben Bostick, who’s been holding down a Sunday night residency at the Escondite for the past year. If he hasn’t personally encountered the characters in his songs, he’s probably kicked the dust in their towns.

Raised in South and North Carolina and (briefly) Minnesota, Bostick got turned on to Whiskeytown by a high school teacher who also inspired him to major in English. Graduation from NYU in 2005 was followed by colorful adventures that offered abundant source material for the experience-hungry songwriter: working as a ranch hand in Nevada, an album reviewer for a Seattle weekly, and independent film loader in Seattle and Los Angeles, attending film school in Paris, producing an undistributed feature film, and working as an MTV production coordinator in New York.

“I loved the Beat poet and Hunter S. Thompson philosophy of getting inside of things,” he explains, laughing. “I wanted to see things, and I wanted to see America too.”

After returning to LA in 2010, he fronted a funk band, Music Force X (“music for sex”), then started playing open mic nights and busking on Santa Monica Pier. “That was the first time I’d ever done something musically that people responded to so strongly and immediately.”

Two years ago he released “My Country,” an agreeably low-key EP highlighted by “Running on Fuel,” whose earthy poetry and hard melodic curves evoke classic Merle Haggard: “I just drink coffee like crazy and whiskey like water/ And smoke like a power plant.”

The most emotionally piercing track of his newly released self-titled album is “Paper Football”: “Feel the ridges, the valleys, the ridges of your bones/ While I paint my name on your skin in Coppertone/ And you cheat on your homework over the phone.” Gently propelled by piano and guitar, it was inspired by a high school girlfriend’s suicide.

A “huge” Jason Isbell fan, Bostick cues up Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” album for inspiration and admires convention-defying artists like Van Morrison and Miles Davis. It’s not surprising to learn he identifies less with music communities than individual musicians — especially those who back him at the Escondite.

“The thing I’ve come to really appreciate is when you find musicians who are not jaded, who are not in the game just to make money, even though it’s how they make a living, and they’re always excited about something they’ve heard. These are the guys who are coming over to my house to jam and play music for three hours before we go play a three-hour show. [Laughs] These are the kind of people that I’m all about.”

Ben Bostick continues his residency at the Escondite, 410 Boyd St., Downtown LA, 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2; free admission. Info: (213) 626-1800. Benbostick.com, theescondite.com