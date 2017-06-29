2,218 American military service members (3 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

57 people were killed on Monday in Syria during an airstrike on an ISIS-run jail. According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the compound was completely destroyed.

3 state agency sites were hacked by ISIS on Monday. Sites in Maryland, Ohio and New York ran a message threatening the US with more attacks, according to Reuters News Service.

2 people were killed and 4 others injured last Thursday when a truck filled with explosives went off in Baghdad, The AP reported. No one has taken responsibility for the attack.