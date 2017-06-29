It’s time to celebrate America’s birthday on Tuesday, and the Pasadena area has plenty of ways to enjoy Independence Day. From a plethora of parades and picnics through the West Coast’s largest fireworks spectacular at the Rose Bowl’s Americafest, it’s a day filled with fun.

Those looking for more than one chance to celebrate should head to the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles. The a capella singing group Pentatonix will be the special guests teaming up with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for supersonic fun at 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

Pentatonix has sold more than six million albums in the US and won three Grammy Awards in just five years, and their 2015 self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200. They also have 13 million YouTube subscribers and even starred in “A Pentatonix Christmas Special” on NBC last December.

Tickets range from $40 to $157 for adults and $20 to $78.50 for children 12 and under. Visit hollywoodbowl.com.

South Pasadena kicks off its celebration, the 36th Annual Festival of Balloons, with the town’s parade— which encourages creative uses of balloons by participants — at 11 a.m., heading down Mission Street from Diamond Avenue to the Garfield Park Celebration, which will feature food, games and activities from noon to 4 p.m. at 1750 Mission Street.

The city’s official fireworks show explodes at 9 p.m. at South Pasadena High School, 1401 Fremont Ave. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person at the gate, or $10 if purchased in advance. Visit southpasadenaca.gov/index.aspx?page=621 for more info, including applications to march in the parade.

Meanwhile, San Marino will host its official celebration at Lacy Park, 1485 Virginia Road. Wristbands are required to enter the park anytime from 7 a.m., although the fun begins at 3 p.m. with food booths, a family fun zone, the town parade and live music all leading up to the fireworks finale at 9 p.m. Wristbands are required, with a cost of $5 in advance and $20 at the gates. Visit cityofsanmarino.org.

Find double the fun in Sierra Madre, which hosts two events, starting with the 3rd of July Family Picnic, Concert in the Park and Beer Garden from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. The popular cover band Groovy Lemon Pie will perform classic rock covers, with a break for kids to make a racket, creating their own firecracker sounds by jumping on bubble wrap at 8 p.m. The picnic is free, although the beer and wine tickets are $6.

The town also hosts its Annual 4th of July Parade from 10 to 11:30 a.m. along Sierra Madre Boulevard before continuing with a community picnic including free admission to the city pool at Sierra Vista Park, 611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd. Call (626) 355-5278 or visit sierramadre4thofjuly.wordpress.com.

The cities of Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta band together to host the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Show at Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta. Featuring the band Stinky Felix, a bevy of food trucks and other family fun, the gates open at 4 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m., a full half-hour before the fireworks display. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Visit cvfireworks.com.

But the biggest bangs happen at the 91st annual Americafest, which will bring together live music, veterans’ tributes, motocross stuntmen and a massive fireworks celebration, all starting at 7 p.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1001Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena. The fest also features a giant family fun zone in Lot H of the parking lot starting at 2 p.m., and tailgating is allowed in the lots from 2 p.m. before the stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $15 to $30, with parking from $20 to $60. Visit rosebowlamericafest.com.