Over the years, Dwight Yoakam’s style has propelled him to the top echelon of country stardom. He released his initial EP “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” in 1984. He soon hit the road, touring with acts including Los Lobos and Violent Femmes. The tour led him to become a favorite of not only country fans, but also punk and rockabilly aficionados as well, while he remained true to his country roots.

Such a diverse fan base caught the attention of numerous record companies, including music behemoth Warner Bros., which signed the rising star to its Reprise label in 1985. He took the musical ball and ran with it, never looking back.

Since those early days, Yoakam has cranked out some 21 albums and compilations. He’s also charted a dizzying 30-plus singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, selling more than 25 million records. Plaudits include five Billboard No. 1 albums, including 12 gold records and nine platinum discs.

His early success earned him the 1986 Country Music Award top New Male Vocalist. He won Grammies in 1994 and 1999, and won the 2007 Country Music Association award for International Touring Artist.

Visit dwightyoakam.com.

Dwight Yoakam performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $68 to $110. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.