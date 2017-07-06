Barely a year old and already making a name for itself on the world stage, the Recollective pays a visit to the Folk Music Society at Caltech Saturday.

The Ireland-based band itself may be new, but the four members have a history of working together. They joined forces previously as part of the Celtic Legends show, which has performed for more than a million fans worldwide. Saturday night’s show marks the launch of the group’s first US tour. The Recollective’s first recording as a group is scheduled to be released in the near future.

They perform a mix of traditional music, mainly from Ireland and Scotland, and original material, weaving together the genres to form their own vibrant sound.

The Recollective consists of Callum Morrison from Glasgow, Scotland, on vocals, guitar, banjo, tenor guitar, bodhran and Higland bagpipes, Karen Hickey of County Mayo, Ireland, on fiddle, Michael Coult, from Manchester, England, on traditional Irish flute and whistles, and Kieran Leonard, originally from Ireland and now based in London, on drums, percussion and bodhran.

Visit therecollective.ie.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium (not to be confused with nearby Beckman Auditorium), 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.