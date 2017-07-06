Search PW
Jul
6
Thu
Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Jul 6 @ 6:00 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz series features Gina Saputo from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 general, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free[...]
Book Signing at Vroman's @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jul 6 @ 7:00 pm
William Daniels discusses and signs “There I Go Again: How I Came to Be Mr. Feeny, John Adams, Dr. Craig, Kitt and Many Others” at 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Pasadena Summer ... @ Levitt Pavilion Pasadena
Levitt Pavilion Pasadena Summer ... @ Levitt Pavilion Pasadena
Jul 6 @ 7:00 pm
Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concert season continues with a children’s music performance by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo at 7 p.m.
Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ The Blue Guitar
Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ The Blue Guitar
Jul 6 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
The Nick Kirgo Trio repertoire spans a large chasm from Mingus to Dylan to mysterious Brazilian tunesmith Zequinha de Abreau. Nick Kirgo has played, toured or recorded with David Lynch, Billy Childs, Les McCann, J.D.[...]
Old Pasadena Summer Cinema Series @ Flower Pepper Gallery
Old Pasadena Summer Cinema Series @ Flower Pepper Gallery
Jul 6 @ 7:30 pm
The annual, free screenings continue with “Song of the Sea” at 7:30 p.m.
