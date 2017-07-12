Formed in 1999 by trumpet player Cindy Shea, the group boasts a multicultural ensemble and has developed a reputation for pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Since 2003, they’ve served as the official mariachi band of the Disneyland Resort. Besides the Disneyland gig, the band is regularly featured in television and film soundtracks and tours frequently across the US and in Mexico.

Mariachi Divas’ success is demonstrated by the number of Grammy nominations they’ve earned, including 2009’s win for Best Regional Album, and 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 nominations in that same category, a 2012 nomination for Best Regional Mexican Song and a 2014 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Regional Song, and numerous other awards.

The ensemble is regularly one of the most-attended shows at Levitt Pavilion.

Mariachi Divas’ latest, and 13th album is “Grabando a Juan Gabriel.”

Visit mariachidivas.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Levitt Pavilion, in Memorial Park, corner of Walnut Street and Raymond Avenue, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 683-3230 or visit levittpavilionpasadena.org.