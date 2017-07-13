THURSDAY 7.13.17

The Alex Film Society presents “Cool Hand Luke” starring Paul Newman at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Co-stars Morgan Woodward and Lou Antonio are scheduled to appear and share stories about filming of the classic movie. Tickets are $16 general admission, $12 for seniors, students and kids, $11 for members. Visit alexfilmsociety.org.

FRIDAY 7.14.17

Bitchface Comedy Night at Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, hosted by comics Rachel Mac and Amy Silverberg, features Dulce Sloan, Emily Heller, Quincy Jones, Brendan Scannell and Brad Wenzel, starting with live music by White Church at 8 p.m. followed by comedy at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Beer, wine and pizza are available for purchase. Visit facebook.com/groups/bfacecomedy

SATURDAY 7.15.17

Pasadena POPS presents music from the hit “Jersey Boys,” with The Midtown Men, stars from the original Broadway cast as featured performers. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking. Guests may bring their own food or purchase it from on-site vendors. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 7.16.17

Soulful Sunday Brunch at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, features a live Motown-style band, gospel choir and mouthwatering brunch from $29 to $58. The $18.50 general admission does not include brunch. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and music starts at 11 a.m. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

MONDAY 7.17.17

Boston Court’s annual New Play Reading Festival opens with an informal interactive conversation about the plays featured in this year’s festival with Artistic Directors Jessica Kubzansky and Michael Michetti and Literary Manager Emilie Beck at 7:30 p.m. at 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. All events are free and open to the public. The festival continues through July 29. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.

TUESDAY 7.18.17

A Noise Within presents a costume runway show, as the theater company’s resident artists walk the runway wearing some of the company’s most scene-stealing costumes from past productions, starting at 6 p.m. at 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

General admission tickets are $75. VIP tickets, which offer a 5 p.m. cocktail reception, are $150. Call (626) 356-3103 or visit anoisewithin.org.

WEDNESDAY 7.19.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Homesick Elephant and Clara Baker at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website. Visit wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 7.20.17

Barry “Big B” Brenner (bigbbrenner.com) performs his authentic, acoustic Delta blues at 7 p.m. at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co., 150 E. St. Joseph St., Arcadia. Free. Call (626) 244-7593 or visit mtlowebrewing.com.