Their style has been referred to over the years as “the thinking man’s heavy metal group,” and on Saturday night Blue Oyster Cult brings those smart riffs to The Rose in Pasadena.

BOC is responsible for such hits as “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You,” producing a sound that was at once catchy, terrifying, provocative, funny and ambiguous.

They’ve achieved what few other metal/hard rock acts have inasmuch as the band has received critical acclaim along with commercial success. Since its founding in Long Island in the late 1960s, Blue Oyster Cult has gone through various personnel changes, but the sound remains the same.

The current group consists of lead vocalist Eric Bloom, who also plays keyboards and guitar as needed and has written some of the band’s songs, Buck Dharma on guitar, Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, Jules Radino on drums, and Kasim Sulton on bass. All are music industry veterans, boasting impressive resumes.

Visit blueoystercult.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Blue Oyster Cult performs at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $38 to $78. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.