DYNAMIC DUO

The First United Methodist Church of Pasadena’s Third at First Concert Series concludes with the Belrose Duo, featuring cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garret performing works by Edvard Grieg, John Williams, Alberto Ginastera and Astor Piazzolla at 4 p.m. Saturday at 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free; a voluntary offering will be taken. Visit fumcpasadena.org.

SATURDAY SWING

The Sheriff’s Support Group of Altadena Summer Concert Series features big band music by Down Beat Express at 7 p.m. Saturday in Farnsworth Park, 568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. Free. Call (626) 798-6335 or visit altadenasheriffs.org.

SUNDAY JAZZ

Playhouse District Association Summer Jazz Concert Series features the Donovan/Muradian Quintet from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Vroman’s courtyard, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Visit playhousedistrict.org.

FREE FLICK

The free Old Pasadena Summer Cinema Series presents “The Cat that Changed the World” (2017) at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Screenings continue through July 29 at various venues. Visit oldpasadena.org.