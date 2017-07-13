2,218 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

9 months after the offensive started, Iraqi security forces declared victory over ISIS in Mosul, CNN reported on Sunday. ISIS took the city in 2014.

7,000 ISIS extremists occupied Mosul at the height of the conflict. According to CNN, just a few hundred remained in the city as of Sunday.

1,535 airstrikes were conducted against ISIS during its 9-month occupation of Mosul. 112 civilians were killed by airstrikes in March, according to CNN.