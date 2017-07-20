Levitt Pavilion Pasadena’s free summer concert series continues with children’s music by Steve Songs at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, corner of Walnut Street and Raymond Avenue, Pasadena. Call (626) 683-3230 or visit levittpavilionpasadena.org.

The free Old Pasadena Summer Cinema Series features “A Good Year” (2006) at 8 p.m. at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, and “Hugo” (2011) at 8:30 p.m. at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Screenings continue through July 29 at various venues. For more information, call (626) 356-9725 or visit oldpasadena.org.

A Norton Simon Museum concert features the Odeum Guitar Duo performing Spanish guitar compositions from 5 to 6 p.m. at 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, included with museum admission of $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, free for members, students and guests 18 and younger. Call (626) 449-6840 or visit nortonsimon.org.

The Playhouse District Association’s free concert series features jazz by the Michael

Haggins Band from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vroman’s courtyard, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Visit playhousedistrict.org.

The Altadena Historical Society presents Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Paige and Altadena Historical Society member William Dawson with an illustrated program on the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team at 7:30 p.m. at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena. Free. Visit altadenahistoricalsociety.org.

Pasadena Senior Center’s Free Concerts in the Park series features the Pasadena Youth Chamber Orchestra at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park, corner of Walnut Street and Raymond Avenue, Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, features Lipbone Redding and Tarra Layne at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website,

wineandsong.com.

The Gamble House, 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena launches its “Upstairs Downstairs” tours, as guests visit the living quarters of the Gamble family and compare them with the servants’ living quarters, with tours on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays July 27 through Aug. 13. Cost is $20 for adults, free for children younger than 12. Call (626) 793-3334 or visit gamblehouse.org.