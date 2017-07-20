STANTON MOORE, With You in Mind: The Songs of Allen Toussaint

(Mascot): 4 stars

Galactic co-founder Moore and his trio rework songs by late New Orleans legend Toussaint — “Everything I Do Gone Be Funky” in 5/4 time with saxophonist Maceo Parker, Ernie K-Doe’s hit “Here Come the Girls” toughened by Trombone Shorty’s street tone, a “Riverboat” instrumental dialogue between NOLA horn luminaries Donald Harrison Jr. and Nicholas Payton, “All These Things” delivered by Kiki Chapman as a late-night torch lament. Cyril Neville gives soulful spoken voice to Toussaint’s mythic poem “The Beat,” and actor Wendell Pierce introduces “Southern Nights” in silky tones until Nicholas Payton’s keyboard wordlessly expresses Toussaint’s hope for peace. stantonmoore.com

LUCY ROSE, Something’s Changing

(Communion): 3 stars

The British singer-songwriter’s third studio album has a backstory: Its midtempo folk-pop songs were composed during a two-month fan-supported tour of Latin America Rose undertook with her guitar, husband and camera. Instrumentation is more expansive and percussive, though more intimate than 2015’s “Work It Out.” Her tour surroundings didn’t change her sound or hushed soprano, but inspired a quietly stirring sense of comfort most affectingly captured in the hopeful “Second Chance,” “Is This Called Home,” “No Good at All,” and the harmony-laced “Floral Dresses” (with the Staves). lucyrosemusic.com

NICOLE ATKINS, Goodnight, Rhonda Lee

(Single Lock): 3½ stars

Atkins splits from her bad-girl alter ego with a handsomely arranged set evoking 1950s-’60s soul and pop. Tough and funky, she chastises herself on “Listen Up” and “Brokedown Luck,” while bare piano ballad “Colors” laments “the bottle’s gonna kill me” and “I Love Living Here (Even When I Don’t)” paints nostalgic Jersey Shore scenes with horns and harmonies. Highlights: The Orbison-esque “A Little Crazy” (co-written with Chris Isaak), “Darkness Falls So Quiet,” “A Night of Serious Drinking” (“You and I are not like that legendary bird that rises from the ash/ We burn and crash”). nicoleatkins.com

CHRIS BELL, Looking Forward: The Roots of Big Star

(Omnivore): 3½ stars

Intriguing recordings made by Chris Bell with pre-Big Star bands Icewater, Rock City, and the Wallabys showing how the future power-pop cult heroes were bucking R&B/rockabilly conventions in late-’60s Memphis — and what a musical force Bell was. His vocals bring compelling emotional focus, especially to “My Life is Right” (later recorded for Big Star’s influential “#1 Record” with jangly guitars and Alex Chilton) and Icewater’s darkly beautiful “Looking Forward.” A handful of tracks described in liner notes as a Who-influenced “small rock opera” focused on religion offer further insight into Bell’s thinking. For serious fans. omnivorerecordings.com