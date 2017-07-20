On Monday, the Pasadena City Council unanimously voted to create a community task force to help decide the future development of the site of a failed controversial hotel project. The final approved recommendation specified that the task force be comprised of 15 members, with one representative from each of the following organizations and commissions: the Planning, Design, Transportation Advisory and Historic Preservation commissions, along with Pasadena Heritage and the Downtown Pasadena Neighborhood Association.

Each council member would also appoint one task force member, and the Mayor would be allowed two appointees.

The vote comes on the heels of a vote by the council to kill a project that would have converted the Julia Morgan-designed YWCA across the street from City Hall into a 127,912 square-foot, 60-feet high, 181-room hotel.

The project died after Kimpton officials asked for a $30 million subsidy to help cover increasing construction costs. The subsidy would have allowed the hotel to operate for 50 years without paying for parking or rent.

Critics have decried the project, which would have been built up from the landmark YWCA building and forced the removal of several trees in the city’s Sister City Gardens, a small park near City Hall. The project also would have encroached upon the memorials of Jackie and Mack Robinson located across the street from City Hall.

But without a project, the city remains on the hook for the $8 million spent to purchase the historic building in 2012.

The long-vacant structure at the corner of Marengo Avenue and Holly Street — built in 1922 — was designed by Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property has also been designated as a historic monument by city officials. The back end of the block-long, two-story building faces Pasadena City Hall, which was built in 1927.