Jul
20
Thu
7:00 pm Book Bag Design Workshop at Hill... @ Pasadena Public Library, Hill Avenue Branch
Book Bag Design Workshop at Hill... @ Pasadena Public Library, Hill Avenue Branch
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:45 pm
Guests of all ages can design a summer scene on a fabric book bag, starting at 3:30 p.m., with all materials provided. Call to sign up.
7:00 pm Book Design Workshop at Central ... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Book Design Workshop at Central ... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm – 8:45 pm
Colleen Bates Dunn of Prospect Park Books discusses how to design, publish and produce your own book from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm
Rahcel Ignotofsky discusses and signs “Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Levitt Pavilion Pasadena Concert @ Levitt Pavilion Pasadena
Levitt Pavilion Pasadena Concert @ Levitt Pavilion Pasadena
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm
Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concert season continues with a children’s music performance by Steve Songs at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Jul 20 @ 7:00 pm
The club meets at 7 p.m., with a discussion on Brassavola species and hybrids by Peter Lin, free and open to the public.
