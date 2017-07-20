A new bike sharing program kicked off last week with 375 bicycles at 30 locations throughout the city.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) bike share program has kiosks at prominent locations around the city, including the Rose Bowl, Pasadena City College, Old Pasadena and the Gold Line Station that allow users to travel the city without cars. Rental is $3.50 for 30 minutes. For $20 a month riders get the first 30 minutes for free.

“It’s a little early to tell how it is being received,” said City Manager Steve Mermell. “It’s a pilot program, so we will see if people actually use it. Some people are really enthused about it and others are not.”

The Pasadena launch is part of a second implementation phase designed to expand the bike share network beyond downtown Los Angeles. Sixty new stations are planned at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro and in Venice.

The Port’s bike share system is scheduled to open on July 31. The program in Venice will open later this summer. The region’s bike share expansions combined will result in 1,400 bicycles at 125 stations.

Critics claim the program is centered on old Pasadena and has few kiosks in East and Northwest Pasadena.

Of the 34 stations, only seven are north of the 210 freeway and none east of the Allen Avenue Gold Line station.

There is one kiosk on Peoria Street in Northwest Pasadena.

“Bike sharing is here,” said Councilman John Kennedy. “But Pasadena is playing catch up when the rest of the world was here many years ago.”

Kennedy commended staff on the placement of the kiosks, but added: “I am not satisfied because the obvious need in Northwest Pasadena in large measure is going unmet.”

Mermell called the program an experiment that could be expanded to include more locations throughout the city.

“We will see if people use it,” Mermell said. “Right now it does not cost the general fund anything. If people use it, it is conceivable we could expand it. We could see locations going north and going east.”