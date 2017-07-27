THURSDAY 7.27.17

Antaeus Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “As Your Like It,” opening at 8 p.m. at Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, and continuing at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 10. Tickets are $30 Thursdays and Fridays, $34 Saturdays and Sundays. Call (818) 506-1983 or visit antaeus.org.

FRIDAY 7.28.17

The film “Man Hunt” (1941) starring Walter Pidgeon and John Carradine is the story of a renowned big game hunter who stumbles upon Hitler’s vacation residence and is tempted to assassinate the dictator. It screens at 5:15 p.m. at Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Admission is included in museum admission of $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, free for members, students and guests 18 and younger. Call (626) 449-6840 or visit nortonsimon.org.

SATURDAY 7.29.17

The Pasadena POPS’ Michael Feinstein sings the hits by such stars as Bobby Darin, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Gates open for picnicking at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 7.30.17

Gamble House, 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena, offers free 60-minute family tours geared toward kids ages 5 to 16 at 11 a.m. A trained, junior docent leads younger guests through the house using visual learning aids and a “find and seek” handout to get the attention of younger guests. Adults may join a regular, docent-led tour while the children tour. Admission to the adult tour is $15 general, $12.50 for seniors, free for members. Visit gamblehouse.org for reservations.

MONDAY 7.31.17

Families can enjoy listening to stories during Marvelous Mondays at 7 p.m. Mondays (except Sept. 4) at the Pasadena Public Library’s Hastings Branch, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7262 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

TUESDAY 8.1.17

The free Pasadena Senior Center Concerts in the Park series features the Susie Hansen Latin Band at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park, corner of Raymond Avenue and Walnut Street, Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 8.2.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Rupert Wates, The Lover the Keeper, at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena.Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 8.3.17

“The Dream on Royal Street,” a madcap interpretation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opens at 8 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. It continues at 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 12 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 13, closing Aug. 13. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for youth younger than 18. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.