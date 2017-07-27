Losing His ‘Purpose’

Justin Bieber cancels concert tour, including Aug. 5 Rose Bowl show

Arroyo Seco residents will soon enjoy an unexpected night of peace and quiet. Pop singer Justin Bieber announced Monday that he is canceling the 14 remaining dates of his “Purpose” world tour, including an Aug. 5 show at the Rose Bowl.

The entertainment-news site TMZ.com first reported the news, quoting a source in Bieber’s camp as saying that the singer was “just over it” after nearly two years of touring. An official statement was later released, and read as follows:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

According to variety.com, Bieber had already performed 154 shows during the tour, grossing $93.2 million. Other canceled shows included stadium dates in Texas, Denver and East Rutherford, N.J., as well as several concerts in Asia.

On Your Toes

Pasadena Dance Theatre offers free classes for all, and auditions for boys’ program Saturday

The Pasadena Dance Theatre (PDT) will celebrate National Dance Day, by offering free dance classes for the entire community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its conservatory, located at 1985 Locust St., Pasadena.

The annual tradition will feature classes in a broad array of styles, ranging from ballet to contemporary, and from Bollywood to hip-hop. The special guest headliner for the day is dancer-actress Jeanine Mason, who was crowned the fifth-season winner of the FOX network series “So You Think You Can Dance.” Mason will teach a contemporary dance class and take questions afterward. Other guest dancers will also teach throughout the day, and refreshments will be served.

In addition to the dance classes, the conservatory will also hold auditions for its “Boys Dance Too!” program starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. The free program is directed at boys between the ages of 8 and 18 and is free.

Visit PDTconservatory.org and the PDT Facebook page for the full schedule of events. No advanced registration is required.

Wondrous Weekend

The 20th Pasadena Bead & Design Show comes to the Hilton Pasadena

Admirers of artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry and jewelry-making supplies will find plenty to enjoy this weekend at the 20th Pasadena Bead & Design Show. The four-day event will take place from Thursday through Saturday at the Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave.

More than 3,000 attendees are expected for the show, which offers jewelry for sale as well as artisan demonstrations. More than 150 workshops covering topics including jewelry design, metal work, crystal setting, bed making, mixed media and enameling will also be available for those wishing to learn how to create their own designs.

In addition to jewelry, the show will also feature lampwork beads, felted hats, vintage clothing and painted linen and hand-tooled leather. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Visit beadanddesign.com. n