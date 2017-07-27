The natural setting of Descanso Gardens is a great place to spend a summer weeknight and catch a performance by the California Feetwarmers, part of Descanso’s World Rhythms live music series.

The Feetwarmers consist of a group of hot players who are masters of the all-American styles of ragtime, Dixieland, blues and early swing — music that harkens 1920s-era New Orleans.

The group’s onstage antics help to liven up the show in which the Feetwarmers stylishly rework classics utilizing influences from The Blue Ridge Playboys, Scott Joplin, The Memphis Jugband and Emile Grimshaw’s Rag Pickers.

The band’s second album, “Silver Seas,” is now available.

Visit californiafeetwarmers.com.

Music runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Admission is included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for kids age 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.