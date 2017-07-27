Based on an opinion by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the city will be forced to cede control of local elections to Los Angeles County due to low local voter turnout.

According to the California Voters Participation Act, cities that suffer a 25 percent decrease in voter turnout from state elections to local elections must change their election dates to coincide with state elections.

“Elections are less ‘complete’ when there is significantly lower voter turnout because fewer eligible voters are participating in the electoral process,” Becerra wrote. “This turnout therefore undermines electoral integrity and thus involves a matter of statewide concern.”

The Pasadena officials requested the change after the act was passed by the state Legislature. City officials were not clear if the act applied to Pasadena due to the city’s status as a charter city. The city’s charter defines its form of governance and other pertinent issues, including election procedures. Changes to that document must be approved by voters.

One of the issues that voters may have to decide is how council members deal with the transition period of the election process in which winners must wait up to a month before being sworn in. If the council does consolidate local voting in June 2020 with the statewide cycle — which occurs during even numbered years — Pasadena Board of Education and City Council members, who were elected for four years by the voters, could stay in office for an additional 19 months before the voters have another say.

A special election could be necessary to decide how the transition would be handled.

It could also take longer for voters to get information on the election,

The county ran the March elections. In that contest, results for local elections were delayed for hours.

Many local residents flock to City Hall on election night to watch the results come in live alongside candidates and other officials. That event would end under county supervision.

Some critics claim that while voter turnout will increase, even less ballots could be cast for local contests as local elections would be placed at the bottom of the ballot.

Voters could experience voter fatigue due to the inordinate amount of messaging that could be delivered on propositions, local issues, local candidates, including judges and other issues that could be on the ballot.

“The Act’s purpose, according to the bill’s author, was to combat the ‘abysmal’ voter turnout in certain off-cycle elections by holding them concurrently with statewide and federal elections, where voter turnout is often twice as high,” Becerra wrote. “Given these historical circumstances, we believe that the state has a more substantial interest in tackling the problem of low voter turnout in off-cycle elections than a charter city has in setting off-cycle dates for its local elections.”