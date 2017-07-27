KID STUFF

Levitt Pavilion’s free summer concert season continues with a children’s music performance by The Party Animals at 7 p.m. tonight in Memorial Park, corner of Raymond Avenue and Walnut Street, Pasadena. Call (626) 683-3230 or visit levittpavilionpasadena.org.

CARS AND CHILI

Classic Car Nights at Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena, feature vintage, exotic vehicles, live music, a chili cook-off and burgers from 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday and select Fridays throughout the summer. Free. Donations are accepted. Call Rich Kasten at (626) 797-2798 or email carnight@richkasten.com. Visit lakeave.org.

ROCKING FLICK

The annual, free Old Pasadena Summer Cinema Series features “School of Rock” (2003) at 8:30 p.m. Friday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Screenings continue through Saturday at various venues. Visit oldpasadena.org.

ROCK IN THE PARK

The band Nocona (noconamusic.com) performs a free concert featuring roots from country folk, punk, rock and psychedelia from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Food trucks are included. Guests may bring blankets and lawn chairs. Call (626) 355-5278 or visit cityofsierramadre.com.