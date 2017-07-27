Considering the fact he upset a piano teacher at age 5 by refusing to read sheet music, it is ironic that Michael Feinstein has become the preeminent expert on the Great American Songbook. He mastered the classic tunes by writers including George and Ira Gershwin, Sammy Cahn and Harold Arlen simply by playing by ear, developing a lifelong passion that has brought him success as a world-renowned pianist, singer and the principal conductor with the Pasadena POPS.

He will be presenting some of his favorite songs Saturday, when he leads the orchestra in the show “Michael Feinstein Sings and Swings!” featuring melodies made famous by singers such as Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Dean Martin. In addition to the standards he’s been presenting since joining them in 2012, Feinstein is promising some fresh takes on the bill.

“I’ll be doing a number of pieces that are new to my repertoire, and also premieres of new arrangements and orchestrations that have never been heard live before,” says Feinstein. “One big one is an arrangement of a song Sinatra introduced, called ‘A Lovely Way to Spend an Evening,’ which he sang in the movie ‘Higher and Higher.’

“He sang it outside the Hollywood Bowl in the movie, while the orchestra played Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony in the background,” he continues. “I went to the RKO [film studio] music archive at UCLA, got the remnants of the orchestration and reconstructed it, so you’ll hear the orchestra play Tchaikovsky while I sing it.”

Noting that the performance will be “an eclectic evening, but with a theme of swinging songs for lovers,” Feinstein is also promising a newly devised Bing Crosby medley and vintage arrangements originally created for Andy Williams. His friend Barry Manilow has also loaned him song charts from his album “Show Stoppers,” enabling the POPS to put a further twist on the tunes.

“It’s an energetic show, but there’s lots of romance as well,” says Feinstein.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Feinstein’s home was filled with music since his mother was an amateur tap dancer and his father was a former amateur singer. He moved to Los Angeles when he was 20 after building a solid reputation in his hometown piano bars, and soon met Ira Gershwin.

The legendary composer hired him to catalogue his record collection, as well as to preserve the unpublished sheet music and rare recordings that he and his brother George had created. The experience proved not only to be invaluable training for Feinstein’s eventual expertise as an archivist appointed to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, but also brought him deep insights into Gershwin’s life.

“He was a very kind man who never had children because his wife didn’t want them and he abided by her wishes, but I think would have been a wonderful father,” says Feinstein. “He was a fascinating man because he was very, very shy and self-deprecating, and yet was loaded with this immense talent. He was a born teacher and he spent a lot of time educating me because I cared about his art and his work.

“I loved it when he sang, though he was a terrible singer, but he sang with such passion that it was adorable,” adds Feinstein. “To hear the creator of a song sing their own work, no matter how lousy their voice is, is a special experience.”

Feinstein has had plenty of special experiences in the decades since, having been nominated for five Grammy Awards in addition to winning a Drama Desk Special Award for his work in spotlighting American musical theater songs. He has released more than two dozen CDs and starred in four Broadway revues, in addition to owning his own nightclubs in San Francisco and New York City.

His most ambitious project, however, was opening the Great American Songbook Foundation in Carmel, Indiana, in 2008, which not only preserves the Songbook’s physical artifacts, but also seeks to teach youth about the continued relevance of the music in society. He believes that even in a time when mainstream music is dominated by effects-laden pop and hip-hop, the standards will always continue to thrive.

“The music has infinite variety and staying power, and is timeless in the best sense of the word,” says Feinstein. “These songs are a really open-ended timeline for music, in that I believe songs created today can become part of the songbook if they have staying power and we are singing and whistling them in 20 to 30 years.

“One of the things that keep these songs alive is the different ways people interpret the music as ballads, swing songs, or jazz. They can be interpreted in a variety of forms that makes them malleable and interesting to disparate audiences.” n

The Pasadena POPS presents “Michael Feinstein Sings and Swings!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Tickets are $25 to $95. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.